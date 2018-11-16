How to Stream & Download Mumford & Sons’ ‘Delta’

Tonight, Mumford and Sons is dropping their fourth studio album Delta. The album has been in the works since 2016, and has been preceded by a handful of promotional singles like “Guiding Light” and “If I Say.”

How to Stream & Listen to Mumford & Sons’ New Album ‘Delta’

Delta will be made available on a number of streaming platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific time Thursday (Nov. 15) or midnight Eastern (Nov. 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Mumford and Sons’ new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Mumford and Sons’ Delta will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Mumford and Sons’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

In an interview with NME, Marcus Mumford spoke on the creative direction of the new album. “It was a bit of a beast to try and get on record. It was hard work,” he revealed. “We kind of tried it in loads of different ways…this one took a while. We wrote it like a year ago, but it’s taken a while to just get it to that point and now we’re happy with it.”

Whereas 2015’s Wilder Mind focussed more on the anthemic, Mumford explained that Delta is a more “tender listen, [that is] introspective and reflective” whilst still honing the group’s “ecstatic stadium-sized dynamics.” The group released the album tracklist on Instagram on September 30, along with three Target bonus tracks that are live performances of the tracks “Woman”, “Guiding Light” and “Wild Heart.”

1. “42”

2. “Guiding Light”

3. “Woman”

4. “Beloved”

5. “The Wild”

6. “October Skies”

7. “Slip Away”

8. “Rose of Sharon”

9. “Picture You”

10. “Darkness Visible”

11. “If I Say”

12. “Wild Heart”

13. “Forever”

14. “Delta”

Mumford and Sons guitarist Winston Marshall expanded on the recording process behind Delta, saying: “I think at the beginning [of recording the album] we kind of fell back in love with the old instruments we didn’t play on Wilder Mind like the acoustic stuff and the more folky instruments but [we were] conscious [about] how we can make these instruments sound not like these instruments which opened up a whole new world for us.”

“We all feel slightly different about the next album,” Marshall added. “But I feel like we’ve got a really good chunk of the record done, although there’s still a lot more to do.

“If you’re going to write an album of 10 songs, our attitude is that you need to write 30 and choose 10 f*cking good ones. We could probably put out a not-so-good album right now, but it’s better to wait and put out a great one.”