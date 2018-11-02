How to Watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ Season 17 Online

Ghost Adventures returns with another new round of episodes. Season 17 of the show premieres on November 2, 2018, on the Travel Channel. For those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for different ways to watch the show and you have come to the right place for answers. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Travel Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Travel Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Travel Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

This past week, the live Ghost Adventures Halloween special aired for four hours. This year, the team explored Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum, trying to communicate with several supposedly haunted objects, including Peggy the Doll, the Dybbuk Box, and the Demon House basement staircase. Bagans’ museum is in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Idaho State Reform School” and the plot description reads, “The team investigates the Idaho State Reform School which has a dark history; during the lockdown, the team members document evidence of unexplained activity and disembodied voices and endure physical attacks.” The second episode 2 is called “Westerfeld House” and the plot synopsis states, “Zak and the crew head to San Francisco to investigate the historic William Westerfeld House, which played host to satanic rituals performed by underground occultist filmmaker Kenneth Anger and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.”

Episode 3 is titled “Crisis in Oakdale” and the description of the episode states, “In Oakdale, Calif., the crew investigates a sinister energy darkening the home of a grieving family; during the emotionally charged and frightening lockdown, Billy and Aaron become debilitated while Jay witnesses a door open by itself.”

For those who would like to put on their own paranormal investigations at home, but don’t have the right equipment, Zak Bagans told RedBull.com that a simple digital or tape recorder can do the trick. Bagans explained, “This is the most basic piece of equipment you’ll use, picking up different frequencies which spirits might be speaking in. These recorders can pick up sub-frequencies below what our ears can hear. I’ve caught spirits speaking and when I’ve recorded whispers, it’s actually a spirit screaming. But a lot of times they’ve been full, what we call EVPs, or Electronic Voice Phenomenons.” So, even if you don’t have actual ghost hunting equipment or devices, you can still conduct your own investigations.

