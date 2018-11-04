How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Road to Christmas’ Full Movie Online

Tonight is Hallmark’s third Countdown to Christmas movie, called Road to Christmas. We’re so excited to finally be able to enjoy holiday movies again — and they’re going to last through Christmas and conclude with a New Year’s Eve special movie. Tonight’s movie will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. The movie stars Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, and Teryl Rothery. It will air tonight, Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Hallmark’s synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker (Schram) unwittingly falls for Danny Wise (Murray), the son and former producer of his mother’s (Rothery) popular annual Christmas special Julia Wise Lifestyle. When Maggie’s secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.”

This sounds like one of those movies where it may be tough to predict who Maggie ends up with (but I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I’m only guessing.) She falls for Danny, but is it possible that one of his brothers might be a better match? Hallmark sometimes throws those switcheroos on us (albeit only sparingly.) I kind of love it when I can’t quite predict who the lead will end up with. (And by the way, I’m still wishing that someone wanted to date the nice mayor from Hallmark’s Christmas at Pemberley Manor.)

Encores for tonight’s movie will air Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., Nov. 18 at 12 p.m., Nov. 20 at 8 a.m., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m., Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., Dec. 15 at 10 p.m., Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

