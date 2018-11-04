How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 12 Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs one of its most anticipated episodes tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. Episode 12 gives an inside look at the cheating scandal that rocked Khloe Kardashian’s world, as she was just days away from delivering her baby, True Thompson. For those who would like to watch tonight’s show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extrensive, on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the E! netowrk. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The E! network is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch episode 12 of KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon.

Last week’s episode of the show was titled “The Lord & His Lady”, with Scott Disick reviving his podcast with a very pregnant Khloe, in Cleveland. Unfortunately, Disick’s persistence started to overwhelm Khloe, who longed for rest. In the same episode, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, brought their daughter, North, to the March for Our Lives demonstration to meet some of the survivors of the Parkland shooting. Also on the episode, Kylie Jenner discussed her insecurities with her body since giving birth to baby girl Stormi.

Tonight’s episode, which is episode 12, is titled “The Betrayal” and the plot description of the episode states, “Khloe is blindsided by news about her relationship just days before her due date; Kim worries that Khloe’s delivery will fall on the day of her high-school reunion; Scott and Kendall team up to some extreme sports.” On this episode, fans see each of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters find out about Khloe’s cheating scandal, which understandably throws the expected mother for a loop. Kylie makes the decision to let Khloe know that her baby daddy, Tristan, had been stepping out on her and that it was all over the news.

Up until this point, Tristan had seemed like a dream come true for Khloe, who had been through so much in her relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom. Tristan even asked Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, for advice about a “push present” for Khloe. So, to hear that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women, the family appeared shocked, disgusted, disappointed, and heartbroken for Khloe. Worst of all, Khloe was about to be giving birth when she found out all of this terrible news.

Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan had worked hard at mending their relationship and are still together today.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights. Tune in to see the latest on one of the most famous families in the nation.

