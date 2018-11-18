How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 13 Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs one of its most anticipated episodes tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. Episode 13 gives an inside look at the cheating scandal that rocked Khloe Kardashian’s world, and the birth of her baby, True Thompson. For those who would like to watch tonight’s show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extrensive, on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the E! netowrk. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The E! network is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch episode 12 of KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon.

Up until last week’s episode of KUWTK, Tristan had seemed like a dream come true for Khloe, who had been through so much in her relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom. While married to Odom, he battled drugs and cheated on her throughout the marriage. Meanwhile, Tristan appeared to treat Khloe like gold. So, to hear that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women, Khloe’s family was shocked, disgusted, and heartbroken. Worst of all, Khloe was about to be giving birth when she found out all of this terrible news. On tonight’s episode, Khloe gives birth and has to deal with the aftermath of Tristan’s cheating.

Episode 13 airs tonight and it is called “True Story” and the plot description of the episode reads, “The family rushes to Khloe’s side as she gives birth and comes face-to-face with Tristan after news of his infidelity broke; Kim reconnects with friends at her 20-year-high school reunion.”

Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan had worked hard at mending their relationship and are still together today. Recently, Khloe wrote online to social media commenters, about sticking with her man and dealing with the scandal. According to Us Weekly, Khloe wrote, “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes … He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.” Khloe also wrote that she will never understand why Tristan cheated on her.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights. Tune in to see the latest on one of the most famous families in the nation.