Wiz Khalifa’s “Kush & OJ” to Be Made Available for Streaming Services?

Back in 2010, Pittsburgh-based rapper Wiz Khalifa released a mixtape titled “Kush & OJ” that would make him highly-relevant within mainstream media. Although he had already released a couple of albums prior to the release of the commercially successful mixtape, “Kush & OJ” was the official “I’m here” moment for Wiz Khalifa’s long and successful career in the music industry.

During that time, the mixtape was entirely free for the public. Chances are, if you didn’t get the entire project from a friend, then you probably downloaded it on Datpiff.com. Datpiff is a free streaming site for non-commercial mixtapes. Typically, upcoming artists would use the site to independently release their projects. More established artists would use it to make their less original material free to their fan base.

Even though “Kush & OJ” was a free project, Khalifa’s project still helped him reach a new height of success. And to this day, many Wiz Khalifa fans remember the project as one of, if not, the best body of work that he has come up with.

While many fans may still have the project stashed away somewhere on their phones or laptops, chances are there are a lot of fans who have moved on to using streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Therefore, it’s probably been a while since anyone has heard the project. Well, we have good news this week as streaming services will add “Kush & OJ” at some point this week for the first time ever.

You Can Stream “Kush and OJ?”

Wiz Khalifa’s mixtape ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday. pic.twitter.com/D7DQZUpulo — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) November 11, 2018

According to Daily Rap Facts, Wiz Kahlifa’s breakthrough mixtape will be available to all streaming services on Friday, November 16th. This comes as no surprise as it’s been a long time coming. Rostrum Records, Wiz Khalifa’s first label that he joined made it known that Khalifa and Mac Miller’s mixtapes would eventually enter the streaming world over time during the summer.

Just last month, Wiz Khalifa’s “Cabin Fever” made it to streaming platforms, and it looks like Rostrum Records does not plan to slow down with the re-releases anytime soon. So buckle up, Wiz Khalifa fans. Because this Friday, everybody is going to be taking a nostalgic trip to 2010 by bumping “Kush & OJ” on their preferred streaming service this Friday.