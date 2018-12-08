Alexis Ren Goes Topless in First Pic Since Alan Bersten Split

Alexis Ren posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram just after her split from Alan Bersten was confirmed. After being paired up on Dancing With The Stars, Ren and Bersten started dating. While some viewers of the show felt that the relationship was just a “showmance,” others were surprised and saddened to hear that the two had ended things.

Ren hasn’t responded to the “official” break-up news publicly but did say something rather curious earlier in the week when a fan asked about the status of her relationship with Bersten.

“Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that,” she wrote on Instagram, keeping things a bit on the vague side.

Nevertheless, her racy pic seems to suggest that she’s doing just fine despite her apparent breakup. The intimate photo shows Ren in her bedroom wearing nothing but a tiny pair of red undies. Wearing no makeup, the focus is clearly on Ren’s body, her top half covered up by her hands.

“And her favorite color is,” Ren captioned the photo, which you can see below.

The picture received nearly 900,000 likes in the first 19 hours since it was posted. The comments are filled with positive messages about how good Ren looks.

“She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends. They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold,” a source told Us Weekly.