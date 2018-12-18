Anna Gets in Trouble on 7 Little Johnstons 2018 Tonight

Anna gets in trouble and faces “severe consequences” this evening on the “7 Little Johnsons” season finale, according to the Xfinity synopsis for tonight’s episode. Anna was given just two simple rules to follow at their annual little people conference, but apparently has a hard time following them.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, “7 Little Johnstons,” follows the largest known family of little people in the world. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Parents Trent and Amber have five children – Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological children, and three adopted children, Alex from South Korea, Emma from China and tonight’s troublemaker Anna, who hails from Russia.

This season has been packed full of plenty of ups and downs for the Johnstons and their children, including moving into their new home (which Amber and Trent were less than impressed with, due to a plethora of issues that needed fixing), Elizabeth’s heartbreaking split with boyfriend James, and Jonah’s graduation from high school.

For a quick recap of last week’s episode, Amber and Trent’s celebrated their 20th anniversary and the two decided to take a day off from parenting to relax together. The happy couple spend the night at a bed and breakfast, but before heading out to their romantic getaway, Amber and Trent put Anna in charge of the house while they are away. The couple later takes the whole family to a Bavarian-style village over the weekend, where they have an enjoyable family weekend.

The episode takes a look at their relationship over the years, and gives viewers some background on their love story. Amber and Trent met 20 years ago through “Little People,” an organization that brings together people with dwarfism. In a previous interview, the couple mentioned that there was an instant attraction between them when they first met.

“I saw a gorgeous blonde-haired, blue-eyed, 16-year-old girl,” Trent gushed. “And I saw a very attractive young man with a funny personality,” adds Amber.

Amber also reveals that Trent was her first relationship, and that she knew he was “the one” when they met. “Trent was my first relationship, we soon became best friends and we knew we’d get married,” Amber recalls.

The couple tied the knot in November, 1998, celebrating their love with 300 of their closest family and friends. Five months later, Amber announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

As the season wraps up this evening with a two hour-long special, fans are left wondering what exactly the episode has in store for them. The show’s Twitter feed posted a picture earlier with the hashtag #bigannouncement and #bigdecisions, leaving viewers in suspense as to what’s going to happen. Do the big decisions involve Anna? Why is she in trouble? What kind of consequences is she facing, and how does the rest of the family feel about what she did to get in trouble?

Anna, who went through a spinal-fusion surgery a while back, has been taking on more responsibility throughout this season, including helping her parents with the younger kids and more household activites. Whether the elusive hashtags involve Anna or not, the Xfinity synopsis has fans wondering what’s in store for the Johnston family following the season finale.

You can catch up on the earlier episodes of this season here, if you have a TLC subscription. The season finale premieres tonight on TLC at 7 p.m CT, so tune in for the big announcement!

READ NEXT: Chevel Shepherd, The Voice: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

