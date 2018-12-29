Bandersnatch vs. White Christmas: Which Black Mirror Special Is Better? [POLL]

By now, if you’re a big Black Mirror fan, then you’ve likely watched at least one version of the interactive film Bandersnatch. This is Netflix’s first Christmas special, outside of its regular seasons, since the White Christmas film. Even though they’re two very different movies, fans can’t help but compare them. Which did you like better? After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know what you think.

White Christmas first aired on December 16, 2014, as a Black Mirror special that was not part of a particular season. At the time, it was the only TV special of the series and it first aired on Channel 4 between Seasons 2 and 3. This was also the last episode to air on Channel 4, because the series moved to Netflix after it aired.

White Christmas was 74 minutes long and contains three mini-stories that ultimately reference the two main characters’ current situation. The episode addressed issues such as punishment, cyberstalking, and whether artificial intelligence can be viewed as a form of life.

White Christmas has been viewed favorably by fans. Here are some tweets about White Christmas:

Jon Hamm really stunned me in #WhiteChristmas. I love the guy but his performance in that episode was unbelievable, to what extent can a man reach i still don't know. #BlackMirror — 💭 (@HussainWehbe) December 28, 2018

So, our top episode so far is – White Christmas – Three interconnected tales of technology run amok during the Christmas season are told by two men at a remote outpost in a frozen wilderness.#BlackMirror #CH4 #No1 #WhiteChristmas #BlackMirrorCountdownhttps://t.co/wsWIFYkdC7 — dmj_imagery (@dmj_imagery) December 27, 2018

Bandersnatch, in contrast, premiered on December 28, 2018 on Netflix. It’s 90 minutes long, but that’s only if you just watch it straight through and don’t take any alternate paths. The runtime is much longer if you view all the alternate endings (and there are at least 10.) Bandersnatch explores concepts such as free will and the consequences of our actions. It also has strong connections to White Bear.

Bandersnatch has also been widely viewed favorably by fans, and it has a 90 percent rating (8.4 out of 10 on average) on Rotten Tomatoes. Here are some tweets about Bandersnatch:

I’m a huge fan of #blackmirror and what I love about the special episode #Bandersnatch is that it's a true representation of life and how it is just a constant set of choices that all will a different set of outcomes that will alter the path we walk on significantly. pic.twitter.com/VxNpZdCGC1 — AIRE 🌊🌊 (@yan_aire) December 29, 2018

But when it comes to choosing between two highly respected special Black Mirror events, it might be tough to decide which one is the best. A few people are already weighing in.

Since #Bandersnatch just came out. Here's my top 10 Black Mirror episodes

1. 15 Million Merits

2. Shut Up and Drive

3. Nosedive

4. White Christmas

5. The Entire History of You

6. San Junipero

7. Bandersnatch

8. USS Callister

9. Be Right Back

10. Black Museum — THREE SIX MAFIA (@ShaneSh121) December 29, 2018

Bandersnatch 9/10 next to White Christmas & 15 Million Merits man … all the 4th wall breaking … wow . — Des. (@desperryy) December 29, 2018

I'm still very high on the hype but I think Bandersnatch just made it to my top 5 Black Mirror episodes; only below White Christmas, 15 Million Merits and San Junipero — Laurie ☃️🎄 (@aDreamofHome) December 28, 2018

bandersnatch @blackmirror is a masterpiece and easily one of the best episodes, ranks two after white Christmas 😉 — شرودنجر (@bilaldaghmash) December 28, 2018

bandersnatch really is messing with me way more than white christmas and white bear combined and i hate that — charlie (@rhoadisland) December 28, 2018

