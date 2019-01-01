Who Is Camila Cabello Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Camila Cabello has been dating Matthew Hussey for several months. The former member of Fifth Harmony met her boyfriend on the set of Today; he works as a relationship expert, according to People Magazine.

The “Havana” singer recently opened up about her romance with Hussey, whom she’s been dating for “kind of a long time,” in an interview with Marie Claire.

“He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she told the outlet. This was the first time that she’s ever opened up about Hussey — and confirmed their relationship.

“It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,'” she said.

Cabello also opened up about being nervous in front of her man, even though they’ve been together for quite some time.

“Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky,” Cabello explained.

So, what’s next for the happy couple? The two could undoubtedly be engaged in 2019, as Hussey is ready to start a family — when the time is right, of course.

“I am very happy. When the time is right I would love to [start a family] and my mum wants me to as well. I’ve got two younger brothers and everyone is taking bets on who will make mum happy first,” Hussey told Capital FM back in July.

Cabello hasn’t opened up about wanting to have children, but she does seem very much in love. She has been keeping her relationship as private as she can and still hasn’t made anything Instagram official.

In 2013, Cabello dated singer Austin Mahone. The two dated for about a year before going their separate ways.