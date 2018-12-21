Carrie Underwood’s Baby Bump Peeks Out in Boomerang Snap

Carrie Underwood is pregnant with her second child and she’s really starting to pop! The country music superstar and her husband, Mike Fisher, are excited to welcome another little boy into their family in 2019. On Thursday, Underwood posted a Boomerang snap, showing off a new coat from her line, Calia. As she turned around, fans got to see her adorable baby bump.

You can check out the post below.

Underwood hasn’t been having the easiest of pregnancies, however. She took to Twitter very early on Friday morning to tweet about her insomnia — something that is fairly common in pregnancy.

“Dear pregnancy insomnia. Please go bother someone else…like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind!” Underwood wrote, along with a bunch of emojis.

A few hours later, Underwood gave her fans an update.

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up. I just realized I spent over $600 on makeup,” she tweeted, adding the hashtags, “#SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime, #HelpMe, #TakeAwayMyShoppingApps, #ButThereWasASale.”

Underwood is due with baby number in just a couple of weeks. A few weeks ago, Taylor Dye of country music duo Maddie & Tae told Us Weekly that Underwood and Fisher’s family will grow by one in January.

Underwood struggled to get pregnant after welcoming her son Isaiah in 2015. She previously opened up about suffering three miscarriages in two years and expressed just how thankful she is to be blessed this time around.

“It took us a while to get here … I’m gonna cry again. [I’m] just so thankful … to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited,” Underwood said during the CMA Awards, where she revealed the gender of her baby.