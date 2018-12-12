Danielle Staub’s Wedding Drama on RHONJ Before Getting Married

On Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub enlists some of the stars to celebrate in the events leading up to her wedding that took place in May 2018. Unfortunately, drama ensues and co-star Margaret Josephs calls Staub a bridezilla. Previously, Josephs and Staub became fast friends, but when Josephs befriended Staub’s enemy, Dolores Catania, Staub was not happy.

According to Us Weekly, Staub and husband Marty Caffrey were married in a beachfront wedding, on the island of Bimini, in the Bahamas. Staub’s two daughters, Christina and Jillian, served as maids of honor, while some of Staub’s RHONJ co-stars were also in the bridal party. Josephs and Teresa Giudice were Matrons of Honor, while Melissa Gorga served as a bridesmaid.

After tying the knot, Staub dished to Us Weekly about her nuptials, saying, “My daughters took both of my arms … and they stood at the top of the stairs and with all my friends and my fiance there, looking up at me, and he just melted … And we walked down those stairs, onto the sand with the loves of my life on both sides of me, and all the people in the world that I love dearest watching me, become the wife to the man that I love. There’s just not a better feeling in the world, I can’t wait for everybody to be able to see it. I’m still crying over it, but it was beautiful”.

Unfortunately for Staub, not everything that she went through, leading up to the big day, was as peaceful. Matron of Honor Giudice told Bravo that there was definitely “a little drama” at the wedding, but that it was a beautiful day.

But, the most drama happened after the wedding. By July 2018, Bravo reported that Staub was already having difficulties in her marriage but was hoping for the best.

The next month, both Staub and Caffrey filed for a restraining order against each other after an incident at their home. They each decided to drop their claims. According to Reality Blurb, the couple is headed for divorce.

In October 2018, Staub opened up to Us Weekly about still having to live with her ex in the same house. Staub said, “We’re roommates for now. Or housemates I should say, not roommates. I feel like I have to close my doors … I just don’t know if he’s as uncomfortable as I am because it seems like he enjoys that in his life. Drama in his life is something that I was shocked to find out.” Staub said the energy in her home is just “not good”.

So, what went wrong in the relationship so quickly after the wedding? Caffrey told Radar that it was Staub’s birthday party that pushed him over the edge. Caffrey claimed, “I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited. My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue. This arrogant, disrespectful, presumptuous and entitled attitude I find disturbing. All of this is why I did not attend.”