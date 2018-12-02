How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 9 Online

Doctor Who airs episode 9 of season 11 tonight on the BBC America network, across the U.S. The show airs in its usual time slot, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Sunday nights in the United States, so don’t forget to tune in. For those recording the show, be sure to adjust your DVR, because tonight’s episode runs from 8 – 9:10 p.m. ET/PT, just over an hour. If you’re hoping to watch Doctor Who but you do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be also looking for some alternative ways to watch the show’s new episodes. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to all of the above live streaming TV options, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play all sell individual episodes of this season of Doctor Who, as well as past seasons. Also, the entire season, along with a TV season pass, are each available to buy as well. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to buy for $18.99 – $28.99. Doctor Who is also being made available for live streaming via the BBC America website. The site has new, full episodes of the show available for viewers to watch as well. You will need to log in with your cable TV company (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

Tonight’s episode is titled “It Takes You Away” and the synopsis of episode 9 reads, “On the edge of a Norwegian fjord, in the present day, The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz discover a boarded-up cottage and a girl named Hanne in need of their help.” Next week’s episode is episode 10 and it is titled “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos”. The description of this episode states, “On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos lies the remains of a brutal battlefield, but as The Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets.”

This season of Doctor Who is reported to have a total of 10 episodes, which means that the season is coming to an end. The season will also have a Christmas special, which is a usual with the series. According to TV Line, last year’s Doctor Who Christmas special featured the current doctor, star Jodie Whittaker, before she was introduced as the new star doctor. Whittaker is the 13th actor to play a Doctor on the how and she is also the first female doctor on the series.

Tune in to watch season 11 of Doctor Who on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see what happens next on the show.