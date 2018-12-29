Hallmark’s ‘A Midnight Kiss’ Movie: Cast & Where Filmed

It's with a heavy heart that we come to the end of the Countdown to Christmas movies from Hallmark for 2018. It was wonderful to have so many new movies to watch, and we're going to miss them a lot until next year (but thankfully Winterfest starts soon!) Tonight's movie is the last Countdown to Christmas movie, called A Midnight Kiss and starring Carlos PenaVega and Adelaide Kane. (Carlos' wife Alexa starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie just two weeks earlier.) Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where it was filmed.

How to Watch 'A Midnight Kiss'

A Midnight Kiss premieres tonight, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on December 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern, December 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern, and January 3 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “With only one week to prepare, Lisa Patterson and her family of party planners are given the biggest job in their company’s history: a New Year’s Eve party for tech entrepreneur Megan Clark. But when her brother breaks his leg and her parents head off on a planned vacation, Lisa must reluctantly enlist the help of her brother’s visiting college buddy, David Campos, to help her pull off the event which just so happens to fall on her favorite day of the year. But what Lisa didn’t plan on was falling in love in the process.”

A second synopsis reads: "Mia Pearson has five days to pull together a New Year’s Eve party for Pearson Party Planners’ new client. Sidelined by an accident, her business partner and brother recruits his buddy David Campos. Soon Mia and David are torn between following their professional dreams or pursuing what could be the love they’ve been looking for."

'A Midnight Kiss' Was Filmed in Canada

Like many other holiday favorites from Hallmark, A Midnight Kiss was filmed in Canada. According to IMDB, it was filmed from mid-October to early November in British Columbia and Vancouver.

What's Filming shared that one of the locations for filming was the Playhouse Nightclub on Thurlow Street in Vancouver. The film notice said the movie was filmed there on October 24 and included a "walk and talk scene" outside the Playhouse Nightclub. Interior scenes at the club were also filmed. You can see a behind-the-scenes video from the movie's filming here.

In January, we'll have new Winterfest movies on Hallmark every Saturday night. The 2019 Winterfest movies begin on January 5 with Winter Castle. Next is One Winter Proposal on January 12, then A Winter Princess on Friday, January 18, Winter Love Story on Saturday, January 19, and finally Snowcoming on Saturday, January 26. All the movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) You should definitely check out the Winterfest movies. Some fans actually like these more than Hallmark's Christmas movies. If you really enjoy them, then you might want to stick around for Hallmark's Valentine movies, which will air in February 2019.

