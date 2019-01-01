Kathie Lee Gifford Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kathie Lee Gifford is a mom of two children, Cody and Cassidy Gifford. Gifford recently announced that she’ll be leaving Today in April. Throughout her time on the air, between Today and her former show, Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee, Gifford has often shared special moments with her kids, who are the center of her world.

During her years on Live!, Gifford’s kids were very young. These days, however, both Cody and Cassidy are grown and have successful careers of their very own.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Their Dad, Frank Gifford, Died in 2015 & Cassidy Paid Tribute to Him in an Emotional Instagram Post

Kathie Lee Gifford married Frank Gifford in 1986. He was the father of her two kids. The NFL Hall of Famer and “Monday Night Football” broadcaster died in August 2015. According to Today, Frank Gifford died of “natural causes.” He was 84.

Frank lived a good life filled with blessings, many of which came in the form of family. He loved his wife and his kids and was a dedicated husband and father. His daughter, Cassidy, expressed these sentiments in an emotional Instagram post following her dad’s passing.

“Very few people are blessed enough to call their father a legend, and an even smaller number are able to share that notion with the rest of the world. Today of all days I can genuinely say I am humbled by the outpour of love and support my family has received. Yesterday, I lost my best friend… His kindness was infectious, and his grace, beyond compare .. And despite the worldly passing of an incredible man, I undoubtedly know heaven gained one stud of an angel. Philippians 4:13 has never rung so true.. You were an unparalleled Giant in all sense of the word, Dad.. So keep doin’ you up there, because no one does it better, and no one ever will,” Cassidy wrote.

Cody also spoke very highly of his dad, telling People Magazine, “The great [New York Giants co-owner] Wellington Mara once called dad ‘the son any father would love to have and the father any son would be proud to have.’ He was right. God blessed me beyond words.”

Frank Gifford was also a father to three children from a previous relationship, Kyle Gifford, Jeff Gifford, and Vicky Gifford Kennedy.

2. Cody Made Headlines in July After His Mom Shared a Photo of Him & Fans Thought He Looked Exactly Like His Dad

Cody Gifford isn’t in the public eye as much as his mom and his younger sister. However, back in July, his mom shared a photo that took the internet by storm. Many people simply couldn’t get over just how much Cody looks like his late dad.

The photo (above) received nearly 20,000 likes, with several Instagram users commenting on Cody’s looks.

“Cody looks like his dad,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Cody is looking more and more like his Dad,” echoed another.

“Wow, Cody looks so much like your late husband. Both handsome and beautiful children,” added a third.

According to Good Housekeeping, the photo was taken at a Hallmark event in Beverly Hills, California.

3. Cody Graduated From the University of Southern California & Currently Works as Acting Principal of Little Giant Productions in Los Angeles

Cody Gifford, 28, graduated with honors from the University of Southern California and went on to obtain his Master’s degree from Oxford University.

He currently serves as acting principal of Little Giant Productions, a film and television production company located in Los Angeles, according to his IMDb page.

“In 2014 he oversaw the acquisition and subsequent adaptation of his father’s memoir, ‘The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever’ for HBO Films,” his IMDb bio reads, in part.

4. Cassidy Works as an Actress & Is Currently Filming ‘The Baxters’

Cassidy Gifford has also sought out a career in the entertainment business, but she’s more of an “in-front-of-the-camera” kind of girl. She has already starred in a number of films, including God’s Not Dead in 2014, The Gallows in 2015, and Time Trap, which was released in 2017.

Cassidy is currently working on a television series called The Baxters. She plays the role of Reagan Decker on the show, which is based on the bestselling novels from Karen Kingsbury.

“[The] ensemble family drama… follows Elizabeth and John Baxter, and their adult children, as they navigate life’s highs and lows, both with and without God,” reads the series’ description on IMDb.

Cassidy Gifford is currently dating Addison Pierce.

5. Their Mom Has Never Told Them That She’s Proud of Them

It might sound a little strange, but Kathie Lee Gifford has never told her children that she’s proud of them.

“We don’t say ‘proud’ in our family, we never have. Cassidy was still home and she said, ‘Mom, why aren’t you saying something? Aren’t you proud of him?’ And I remember saying, ‘Cass, pride comes before the fall. A good book says that,'” Kathie Lee explained to People Magazine in the outlet’s Celeb Moms Get Real segment.

“She goes, ‘So Mom, we need a God word for proud.’ So I thought about it and said, ‘Okay, Cass, let’s make ‘groud,’ meaning ‘grateful to God for every good thing that’s happening in your life, but totally aware that you could screw it up at any moment because you’re just human,'” Kathie Lee added.