Miss Universe 2018 Judges, Hosts & Performers

Tonight is the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant, with 94 Miss Universe contestants vying for the title. Last year’s winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will relinquish her crown at the end of the night, following questions and answers, an evening gown segment, video packages and a swimsuit competition. The show will air in the USA, on the Fox network, from 7 – 10 p.m. ET. For those who would like to know about the presenters, the hosts, the judges and tonight’s performances, read on below for details.

Miss Universe 2018 Judges

This year’s panel of judges is completely made up of women, who also judged the preliminary competition this week. So, who are the judges? They include Colombian-American entrepreneur Liliana Gil Valletta, Miss New Jersey USA 2004 Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, Miss Universe 1992 from Namibia Michelle McLean, Miss Universe 1988 from Thailand Bui Simon, and architect Richelle Singson-Michael. Another judge in the mix is a scientist, medical missionary and former pageant winner named Iman Oubou. When Valletta revealed on Twitter that she was going to be a judge, she wrote, “It’s official and I am beyond honored to be making history as part of the first ever all female judges panel at Miss Universe with other entrepreneurs, philanthropists and other powerful women taking on this great responsibility!”

When it comes to the categories that the judges will vote on, this year, the competition will kick off with the top 20. Then, the contestants will be narrowed down to the top 10, who will compete in the swimsuit and evening gown competitions. The candidates will then be cut down to the top 5, then top 3, then the winner and runner-up.

According to News.com, this is the first-ever year that the judges will all be female. When Miss Universe Organisation President Paula Shugart announced the judges, she stated, “Each committee member is an inspiring woman who reflects our commitment to improving opportunities for our titleholders personally and professionally year-round, and are role models to these young women who are our leaders of tomorrow.”

Miss Universe 2018 Performers



There will only be one performer at this year’s pageant and that is Ne-Yo, who many know from his music, as well as his being a judge on World of Dance, opposite fellow judges Derek Hough and Jennifer Lopez. Our guess is that Ne-Yo will be performing his song “Miss Independent” as the contestants strut around in the evening gown competition.

Miss Universe 2018 Hosts & Presenters

Steve Harvey has returned again to the Miss Universe stage as the main host. He will be assisted in his hosting duties with returning correspondent, supermodel Ashley Graham. TV personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra will also assist, as they provide commentary and analysis throughout the show. Many know Kressley from shows like the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Bravo’s new Get a Room With Carson and Thom. In 2015, Harvey made his debut as host with a major blunder when he announced the wrong winner. After the heat he got for that, he’s sure to get the winner right, every time, going forward.