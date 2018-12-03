‘Nightflyers’ Cast Spoilers: Learn All About the New Syfy Crew & Ship

Tonight Syfy is premiering a new series based on a novella by George R.R. Martin: Nightflyers. This new series has gained a lot of attention, with many fans of Game of Thrones excited to see another television show based on a work by Martin. Nightflyers will premiere tonight, and all 10 episodes will air by December 13. Syfy has gone all out to bring a talented cast together for this series that is described as a science fiction Exorcist-type horror story. Click through the gallery to learn more about the cast who is starring on Nightflyers, including the crew of the Nightflyer. Pictured above is Dr. Agatha Matheson, played by Gretchen Mol. Her character is described as "A beautiful psychiatrist who specializes in working with L-1 telepaths. Despite her own deep-rooted fears about space travel, she agrees to join the mission in order to protect one of her L-1 charges from the crew, who deeply mistrust and resent him." Syfy provided a bio for Gretchen Mol, which we are including here. It reads: "A talented actress on stage and screen, Mol can be seen on the upcoming original series Yellowstone opposite Kevin Costner. Most recently, Mol appeared in the American crime drama Seven Seconds. In 2017, she starred in A Family Man alongside Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Alison Brie and starred on the television series Chance and in feature film Manchester by the Sea in 2016. In 2015, Mol appeared as a guest star on the second season of Mozart in the Jungle. That same year, Mol completed a Broadway run in Ayad Akhtar’s Disgraced at the Lyceum Theater.

"In 2014, Mol completed production on Martin Scorsese-produced, Golden Globe winning series Boardwalk Empire, opposite Steve Buscemi. Mol and her castmates received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Drama Series in 2011 and 2012 and were nominated in the same category in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

"Her other film credits include: Laggies and 3:10 to Yuma, a role for which she received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. Her television series credits include an appearance on the debut episode of Spin City and later a starring role in the David E. Kelley series Life on Mars. Additionally, she starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago and off-Broadway in the theatrical version of The Shape of Things."

About Nightflyers: Syfy's synopsis for Nightflyers reads: "Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship." The series is about the crew of the Nightflyer as they study an alien ship that is passing through their galaxy.

The first episode, titled "All That We Left Behind," will be an hour and 10 minutes long, ending at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. The episode will immediately air again right after, at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. Syfy will air new all 10 episodes between now and December 13.

The miniseries is set in 2093. The crew is hoping that aliens will have knowledge that can save Earth and the human race. It will be interesting to see how this measures up to Game of Thrones.

You might be interested to know that Nightflyers has been made once before. A movie about the novella was made in 1987. Click through the gallery to learn more about the cast who is starring on Nightflyers, including the crew of the Nightflyer.