How to Watch New Year’s Eve Live With Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Online

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are the co-hosts of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special, titled “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. The special airs on the CNN network, from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET. Then, there is a break in programming for half-hour coverage of New Year’s Eve by Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin. Cooper and Cohen then return from 1:05 – 2 a.m. ET, to wrap up their hosting duties. Encore presentations of the Time Square specials continue to air until 4 a.m. ET. For those who would like to watch the countdown special as it airs live and see the ball drop in NYC, but do not have a TV, you are still in luck. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CNN is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For years, Anderson Cooper hosted the CNN New Year’s Eve special with comedienne Kathy Griffin. But, after Griffin posted a highly controversial photo of herself holding a fake, bloody head of President Donald Trump, the network decided to sever ties with Griffin. And, Vanity Fair reported that the scandal ended Griffin’s longtime friendship with Cooper as well. Cooper’s friend, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen, then became the co-host for the special with Cooper, starting last year.The two have since even gone on tour together and Cooper has appeared on Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, as well.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are longtime friends and in anticipation of their first New Year’s Eve collaboration last year, Cooper released the following statement, “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast. I’ve been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We’ve traveled the world together … and it’s all led to this one huge night!” Both Cohen and Cooper are also good friends with morning talk show host Kelly Ripa. Ripa’s Live! co-host, Ryan Seacrest, is their New Year’s Eve rival, as he is the main host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve each year.

When Ripa was looking for a replacement co-host after Michael Strahan exited her show, Anderson Cooper was actually a top contender. At the time, Cooper told Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that “it would be a dream to work with Kelly.” Cooper also said, “I love Kelly and I think that show, Kelly’s the heart and soul of that show and it’s going to go on and continue to be great and I wish Michael the best in his new endeavor.”