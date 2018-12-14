How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’ Online

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres season 4 of the series tonight, on the VH1 network, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show but do not how a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the new season. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those looking for more information on season 4 of the show, read on for info on the cast members, judges and more below.

RUPAUL’S ALL STARS 4 CAST OF JUDGES: The judges on the show are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 4 CONTESTANTS & QUEENS:

Farah Moan, whose real name is Cameron Clayton, came in 8th place during season 9.

Gia Gunn, whose real name is Gia Ichikawa, came in 10th place during season 6.

Jasmine Masters, whose real name is Martell Robinson, came in 12th place for season 7 of the show.

Latrice Royale, whose real name is Timothy Wilcots, came in 4th place for season 4 and also appeared on season 1 of All Stars.

Manila Luzon, whose real name is Karl Westerberg, was the runner-up for season 3 and also appeared on season 1 of All Stars.

Monét X Change, whose real name is Kevin Bertin, came in 6th place during season 10 of the show.

Monique Heart, whose real name is Kevin Richardson, came in 8th place, also during season 10.

Naomi Smalls, whose real name is Davis Heppenstall, was the runner-up for season 8 of the show.

Trinity The Tuck, whose real name is Ryan Taylor, came in 3rd/4th place during season 9.

Valentina, whose real name is James Andrew Leyva, came in 7th place on season 9.

RUPAUL’S ALL STARS SEASON 4 GUEST JUDGES:

actress Jenifer Lewis

singer Ciara

country singer Kacey Musgraves

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy

actor Keiynan Lonsdale

actress Zoe Kravitz

actress Yvette Nicole Brown

comedienne Cecily Strong

singer Rita Ora

event producer Susanne Bartsch

actress Ellen Pompeo

model Frances Bean Cobain

actress Felicity Huffman

fashion designer Jason Wu

actress Erica Ash

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode airs on December 14, 2018 and it is titled “All Star Super Queen Variety Show”. The synopsis of episode 1 reads, “The Queens’ first challenge is a salute to LGBTQ troops in an All Star-Spangled Variety Show; extra special guest judge Jenifer Lewis joins.”

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 4 PRIZE: The prizes for this season include $100,000 and a chance to be inducted into RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.