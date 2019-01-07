Aly Raisman Boyfriend: Is She Dating Tim Schaller?

The Bachelor returns for its 23rd season tonight on ABC. Colton Underwood will assume the titular role after appearing on the last season of The Bachelorette. Underwood, 27, was previously in a relationship with Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman. As a result, many who tune in to the series tonight may be curious as to whether Raisman is currently dating anyone else.

According to Page Six, Raisman, 23, is dating Bruins forward Tim Schaller. The couple first sparked rumors of their dating when they were seen dining together at the Empire Asian Restaurant and Lounge in December. While the couple have yet to make their relationship official, Raisman regularly likes Schaller’s Instagram posts and reportedly attended a number of Bruins games at TD Garden.

Raisman & Tim Schaller Have Reportedly Been Dating Since December 2018

Schaller, 28, signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. Three years later, he signed a contract with the Boston Bruins. His relationship with Raisman was confirmed when Raisman’s mother Lynn posted a photo of them on Twitter. Raisman’s brother and father were also included in the photo, which was taken at the pre-party for the most recent ESPYs.

Both Underwood and Raisman have hinted at the reasons behind why they split. The former told the Lincoln Journal Star that there was simply too much stress weighing on their relationship. “We’re taking a break right now,” he said. “We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare.” He also revealed that being in the public eye for the second half of their relationship was stressful for them. “It put a lot of pressure on us, sure, but we had fun with it. A lot of fun date nights. Those six months were great.”

Schaller Is Currently the Forward for the Boston Bruins Hockey Team

Raisman hasn’t spoken directly about Underwood and his upcoming appearance on The Bachelor, but her close friend Laurie Hernandez has provided some clarity. During an interview with OK! Magazine, Hernandez admitted that she and her friends “don’t talk about that” in the presence of Raisman. “It’s girl code,” she added. “We’re all Team Aly.”