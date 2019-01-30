‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Andrew Barth Feldman Talks Playing & Being a Teenager [INTERVIEW]

Andrew Barth Feldman, a 16-year-old self-proclaimed “theater dork” from Long Island, New York, will be making his Broadway debut tonight in the title role of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Prior to being cast as Evan, the high school junior won “Best Performance by an Actor” in the 2018 Jimmy Awards (The National High School Musical Theatre Awards).

Ahead of Andrew’s big night, we had the chance to talk with him on the phone. We learned that his favorite Disney character is Stitch, his dream “miscast” Broadway roles would be Audrey 2 in Little Shop of Horrors, Collins in Rent, and Mae Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie, and that his favorite song to sing in the show is “For Forever.”

He also got candid about the show, his education, and his family and friends, and how he’s learning to balance all three:

HEAVY: Have you been practicing your Playbill autograph?

I have. I’ve figured it out. I’m sticking with initials. It’ll be cool… also my handwriting is terrible, so to do my whole name would be a disaster.

Have you thought about how you’ll spend your day off?

When I’m not having tutoring, I’m just gonna sit here and watch a lot of TV, I think. Probably. And not talk.

How has social media changed for you – your social media presence and how you interact with people?

I’ve always been such a theater nerd and so I follow theater people on social media and from that I’ve sort of always been able to think about what I want my presence to be like. And so far my goal on social media has just been to be as authentic and transparent as I possibly can about who I am and staying a teenager and having that kind of presence on social media. And so far it’s been really fun.

Have you had anyone really cool reach out on social media?

Almost the entire cast of Queer Eye has reached out on Instagram, which is so cool. The only one who hasn’t is Jonathan Van Nees, which – that would kill me.

How has it been managing having this really blossoming professional career, debuting on Broadway in this incredible role, while also still maintaining your life as a 16-year-old?

In terms of my social life as a 16-year-old, I’ve always surrounded myself with theater people, most of whom were older than me… I haven’t stopped surrounding myself with theater dorks, it’s just now they’re Broadway theater dorks. And of course still staying in touch with all of my friends that I’ve made over the past few years and seeing them as much as I can. And in terms of tutoring and balancing school and theater… at times I would do 4 or 5 shows at a time at different community theaters, so I’ve always had to balance my grades and theater, so this will be no different.

You’ve said that Evan Hansen was one of your top professional goals – have you thought about what you’d want to do next?

The dream would be to originate something. The two things I wanted to do on Broadway were play Evan Hansen and originate a role in a new, really good musical. I would love so much for that to be the next step, along with college.

Have you gotten any advice from Ben Platt or any of the other Evans?

Yeah, they’re all so wonderful. And Ben Platt – we’ve hung out and talked, and he’s such a wonder of a human being and he’s so lovely. They really all are, Taylor and [Ben Levi] Ross, who’s on the tour. They haven’t given me advice unless I’ve asked for it, because they don’t want to impose on my experience, but absolutely I’ve asked them for advice. And they’ve given me mostly advice on how to maintain my health and how to do this, stamina-wise…. It’s very, very helpful to have such gracious people leaving the shoes that I’ll be filling.

When you make your debut, who will be in the audience for you?

The new number that my mom has given me is that over 500 people that I know in my life have bought tickets… So pretty much half the audience will be everyone I’ve ever met in my entire life.

Making your Broadway debut at such a young age, what do you think are the advantages and challenges that come with that?

Making my debut in this role, specifically, and being pretty much at the age that Evan is, I don’t have to play a teenager, I don’t have to pretend to be a teenager, I am a teenager. So it makes it easier on me and easier on the eyes of the audience. There’s a little less suspension of disbelief, and it’s a bit more real. And hopefully, ideally, it’s harder to see a real teenager go through what Evan goes through. But in that same way, it’s hard to be doing what I’m doing in this role at such a young age because I’ve never done anything like this, so I’m also learning the ins and outs of Broadway and the customs while I’m trying to take on this role.

What did your parents say when you told them that you booked this part?

They’re so excited. My mom is pretty much taking on another job with all of this… but she is such a trooper and the most amazing person. So, they’re navigating it, but they’re both just so excited for me.

What is something that you really want people to know about you, beyond the fact that you’re a 16-year-old making his Broadway debut?

I think my favorite thing to talk about is my theater company Zneefrock Productions, that I started when I was 12 years old. We have, over the past I think 5 years, raised money for NEXT for Autism, and it really means a lot to me. I’ve gotten my closest, most talented friends together over the past years to put on these really amazing shows. Last summer, we put on Be More Chill, and we raised over $9,000, over 600 people came, and we had this enormous cast and this incredible show and that’s really been the most meaningful thing that I’ve gotten to do over the past few years. We’re on hiatus, but we’re definitely not done… and I’m excited to keep going now, knowing new things about the business and how to navigate producing and directing, etc.

