Chris Harrison Ex-Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Harrison is the long-time host of The Bachelor franchise. Harrison was married to his now ex-wife, Gwen, for nearly 20 years. The two split in 2012, releasing a joint statement to People Magazine.

“Though we have made this incredibly difficult decision to separate, our love and mutual respect remain, and we look forward to sharing in the lives of our wonderful children,” the statement read.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chris & Gwen Have 2 Kids Together

Chris and Gwen met in college and tied the knot in 1993. They are parents to a 14-year-old daughter named Taylor and a 16-year-old son named Joshua. The Harrison kids grew up with The Bachelor — in fact, Joshua was just six weeks old when the show first premiered.

Both Taylor and Joshua’s lives have been affected by the show, so much so that some milestones are even marked by various Bachelor moments. Earlier this year, Chris Harrison sat down for a chat with Steve Harvey in which he was asked what life for his kids has been like.

“It’s been ‘The Bachelor,'” he responded, later adding, “I always say, ‘The Bachelor’s’ driving now, it just got its license, and is a sophomore in high school now.”

2. The Harrison Kids Have Spent Summers in Mexico While Their Dad Films ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Having a dad that’s a host of a reality television show isn’t all that bad. In fact, it’s proven to be a lot of fun for Taylor and Joshua, who have spent their summers vacationing in Mexico.

“My kids came with me to Paradise this summer. It’s our vacation — we hang out in Mexico and swim. I feel like it’s good life lessons for them to watch Jorge the bartender and then watch Josh eat pizza and make out with Amanda. It’s good,” Harrison told People Now‘s Jeremy Parsons back in 2016.

The other good thing about Harrison’s gig on The Bachelor? It provides an avenue for him to have conversations with his teenage daughter.

“She’ll sit with me in bed because I usually get the pre-release, and we’ll watch it on my computer. It is a great avenue for me to have a conversation with my daughter. I never thought about this, but as a single dad, I want to have conversations with my daughter about men, about dating, about these things that she is heading into … As much as I would love to lock her away, this is happening,” Harrison told Parsons in the same interview.

3. Both Chris & Gwen Are Both Single

Although Harrison has dated here and there, both he and his ex-wife are currently single, according to popular celebrity dating website Who’s Dated Who.

In a 2014 interview with Salon, Chris opened up about single life.

“It sucks out there. The dating life sucks,” he told the outlet. Harrison has been linked to a couple of women over the past six years, including Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey and a woman named Kelly Sarac in 2013.

Although he hasn’t gotten lucky just yet, Chris Harrison has been fairly open about wanting to find love again.

“I would love to find love now. Look, as you can tell by the book and by the show, I’m a hopeless, helpless romantic just like everybody else, so hopefully I’ll follow my own advice one day,” he told the Daily Beast in 2016.

4. Chris Called His Divorce ‘the Most Difficult Part of [His] Life’

Although divorce is never easy, both Chris and Gwen were able to remain friends after their split. The two have been dedicated to raising their children together and are often seen out and about together — as a family — despite no longer being married.

“It’s been the most difficult part of my life. I keep a smile on my face because I have to, but Gwen and I, we’ve been together for 22 years, married for almost 19. So we grew up together and we have so much history, it would be foolish to not be friends,” he told E! News shortly after he and Gwen split.

“I’ve talked to her five times this morning. We spent Mother’s Day together, and we had lunch and went to movies with the kids — she will always be my best friend, I hope, and I want her to be happy and she wants me to be happy,” he added.

5. Harrison Thinks Having His Wife as the ‘Bachelorette’ Would Be ‘Epic’

In a 2015 interview with GQ Magazine, Harrison was asked about his ex-wife going on The Bachelorette — sort of as a joke.

“Now, there’s an idea. There’s a part of me, the producer side, that knows it would be epic television, good or bad. It could be like the Hindenburg—the greatest disaster ever—but even then that would be great TV,” he told GQ’s Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Ultimately, however, the Harrisons have been too involved in the show to be the one’s to hand out roses.