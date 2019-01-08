What Does Colton Underwood Do for Work?

Colton Underwood has been on various reality television shows over the past year, leaving him little time to work. Fortunately, Underwood doesn’t have a typical 9-5 job that he needed to leave in order to participate in the various Bachelor franchise shows he’s agreed to appear on.

Underwood is the founder of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation and dedicates his time to raising money and awareness for people with cystic fibrosis.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Is Very Involved in His Charity

In 2018, Underwood decided to shift his day-to-day focus to his charity, the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation.

“The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created by former NFL player, Colton Underwood to provide resources for research and support of people living with cystic fibrosis. We work to empower people with Cystic Fibrosis to dream big and live life fully while managing their health and medical challenges,” reads a description of the non-profit on its website.

Underwood serves as the organization’s founder. He is heavily involved in a variety of projects and fundraisers that the charity runs each year.

He Used to Play Football & Was Signed to the Practice Squads of Various NFL Teams

Underwood grew up in Illinois and attended Illinois State University, where he played college football. After graduation, he went on to play in the NFL. In 2014, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers but was waived three months later. In September of that same year, Underwood was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad but was only a part of the organization for six days.

Over the next year or so, Underwood bounced around quite a bit. He went back to the Chargers, inking a deal to the team’s practice squad. The following year, he was placed on injured reserve. In December 2015, he joined the Raiders’ practice squad and was released the following August 29.

Underwood never played in an NFL game.

He Used to Own a Bar in Illinois

Back in 2016, Underwood decided to open a restaurant. The establishment, called 4th & Goal Grill, was located in Washington, Illinois.

After taking over the bar, he and his dad Scott remodeled it together. According to the Peoria Journal Star, Underwood was interested in this aspect of the food and beverage industry because he felt that it has similarities to playing sports as far as the restaurant business being a “fast-paced environment” and “a high-pressure situation.”

“His time in California influenced some of the menu offerings, including a kale salad. But the bill of fare also features things like the ‘atomic firebomb’ — panko-breaded macaroni and cheese with jalapeno, green chile, and honey sriracha aioli. Meat and fish on the menu — which, among other items, features pizzas, sandwiches, wings, and burgers — comes from Alwan & Sons and Dixon Fisheries,” the Peoria Journal Star reported.

While he had a pretty good run, Underwood sold the eatery in April 2018, after filming The Bachelorette. His aunt and uncle bought the place, renaming it Brickhouse BBQ. The restaurant has pretty decent online reviews.

“He’s been busy with his foundation and couldn’t get back much. So we talked him into selling it to us,” his aunt Sherrie Lucas told the Peoria Journal Star.