Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Girlfriend & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In addition to being a former WWE wrestler and current A-list actor known for roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, and The Fast and the Furious franchise, Dwayne Johnson is a family man. When he’s not promoting his latest projects or showcasing his workout routines on social media, he is sharing “proud Papa” photos of his daughters and long-term girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

Johnson’s latest accomplishment is his new reality television competition on NBC, The Titan Games. NBC says that the 10-episode first season of the network’s new reality competition series “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.” In spite of his busy schedule, Johnson clearly makes time to be with his family for as many life moments and major milestones as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about Dwayne Johnson’s girlfriend and children:

1. Johnson Has 3 Daughters From 2 Different Relationships

Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone, is from his marriage with Dany Garcia; she was born in 2001. His two young daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, he shares with Lauren Hashian; Jasmine was born in 2015, and Tiana was born in 2018.

Johnson seems to be putting in the work to maintain a balance within his blended family, and his closeness with all three girls is apparent. He told People Magazine, even before he and Hashian’s daughter were born, “We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned and my daughter [Simone] isn’t mentioned. I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there.”

2. Hashian Is a Singer/Songwriter and Music Producer

Hashian is an artist in her own right, and actively develops her career as a singer/songwriter while raising her and Johnson’s two young children. Most recently, she released the single “Samson,” as well as an accompanying music video, with Naz Tokio. Of the music video, Billboard said, “in a video with a treatment written by Hashian herself, the visual features the two artists splitting time between glitzy, futuristic interiors and a remote, tribalistic locale inhabited by a pack of wolves.” Hashian told Billboard “We wanted the ‘Samson’ video to feel very real and symbolic. The wolves we shot with represent loyalty, protection and trust. The symbol of the ninjas is also protection and finding your inner strength. Samson is a warrior and in control of her strength, coming to powerfully protect the people she loves.”

3. Johnson & Hashian Started Dating Shortly After His Divorce, but Are Not Married

Dwayne Johnson married to his college sweetheart Dany Garcia in 1999, but they ultimately divorced in 2008 at around the same time as their divorce, however, Johnson asked Garcia to be his manager, and they have continued that professional relationship ever since. Garcia recently told Marie Claire “Some people go through separation and there’s no conversation, and it’s a dark time, and one person goes off, but that was never us. We went on this journey together. We were going to change the manner of the relationship together. We spoke every day, and multiple times a day—not only on business, but on what was happening personally.”

In 2015, People Magazine points out that Johnson told Esquire he had been living with Hashian for “like, eight, nine years now,” which means they were serious together very quickly after he and Garcia separated. Johnson told ET Online that even though he refers to Hashian as his wife, they are not married. He did, however, reveal that marriage is in their longterm plans: “We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

5. Simone Was the First Ever Golden Globes Ambassador

In an interview with Good Morning America, Johnson spoke of the importance of having a new kind of female hero in Disney’s Moana. During the interview, he said that his daughter Simone, who was 15 at the time, is “just like Moana, who’s ambitious and has a really strong point of view and wants to tackle the world and is loving tapping into her own identity.”

During the 2018 Golden Globes, Simone was the “Golden Globes Ambassador,” in charge of handing Golden Globe Winners their awards. In an Instagram post that Johnson shared during rehearsals, he said “I’m proud to the bone that my baby girl @simonegjohnson will be the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador.

This amazing apple didn’t fall far from that big ol’ tattooed tree.”

According to Simone’s Instagram bio, she is part of the New York University class of 2023.

4. Johnson’s Girls Have Him Wrapped Around Their Fingers

On Instagram, Johnson regularly shares photos of his young daughter painting his nails, doing his makeup, playing with dolls, or just simply taking his breath away. His bond with them is clear, and he doesn’t shy away from making fun of himself and his willingness to do everything in his power to make them happy (even when it’s at the “expense” of his macho image).

One of his most heartwarming and hilarious posts is a photo of his daughter Jasmine (who he calls Jazzy) painting his face. In the caption, he shares how the conversation with Jasmine went that led him to that moment: “Me: Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy I have to paint your toes. Me: Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss. Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy. Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me. Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes… BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work. Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion.” He reflects on the moment, adding “As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love.”