Golden Globes 2019: Best Actor & Best Actress Nominees

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are here. The 76th annual ceremony will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, and will begin promptly at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The ceremony is generally considered to be the kickoff of the Hollywood awards season, and of the nominees listed in the category of Best Actor and Actress are among the strongest we’ve seen in years. Check out the full list of nominees, in both the Drama and Comedy or Musical categories, below.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Prediction: While 2018 provided a varied list of performances, the race for Best Actor In a Motion Picture – Drama will likely come down to Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born or Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. Both earned critical praise for their transformative roles, and while Cooper was certainly the year’s most buzzed-about performance, Vanity Fair and Insider suggest that Malek could pull out a win.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Prediction: In a category comprised of veteran performers like Glenn Close and Nicole Kidman, as well as previous nominee Rosamund Pike, it appears as though the award for Best Actress In a Motion Picture – Drama will go to Lady Gaga. As the titular role in A Star Is Born, she captivated both audiences and critics. It’s hers to lose.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Prediction: While Viggo Mortensen certainly made a push with his funny, charming performance in Green Book, all signs seem to point to Christian Bale taking home the award for Best Actor In a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Bale disappears into the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and insiders seem as though they took note.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Prediction: Perhaps the trickiest of the acting categories to predict. While Emily Blunt dazzled in Mary Poppins Returns, and Constance Wu stole her scenes in Crazy Rich Asians, the current momentum behind The Favourite may be enough to push Olivia Coleman over the edge and into the winner’s circle. It would be the actress’ first ever win.