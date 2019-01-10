‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Season 4 Cast Spoilers

The reality series Growing Up Hip Hop returns for its fourth season. The series will premiere at on WE tv on 8/7 c, and feature a stable of rap stars and relatives as they sort out the details and drama of their respective lives.

As such, we’ve assembled some of the key narrative beats for the upcoming season and what spoilers should expect to see from each cast member. Check it out below.

Romeo Miller

There have been rumors of a romance bubbling between Miller and Angela Simmons. According to Page Six, fans have been waiting for the two to strike up a relationship, but Miller says the two friends for now. “We’re good friends and we got good chemistry, but I am also about respect,” he explained. “She lost somebody, and she definitely got to grieve.”

That said, season 4 promos show that Miller has an interest in staying close with her. He told Simmons that he’d be there for her no matter what and in whatever capacity she needed him.

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is still dealing with the tragic circumstances that led to the murder of her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson in November. The reality star spoke on the effects that his death had on her personal life during the promo for season four.

“With mourning, and with how I feel, its like, either you’re gonna be there for me as a friend or you’re not,” she explained. “I’m not really concerned with dating anyone right now. I’m more worried about my son and just what’s best for him.” Simmons also said Tennyson’s murder made her feel “numb” and caused her to experience bouts of depression.

Damon ‘Boogie’ Dash

Based on the promos for the upcoming season, Boogie will continue to have drama with his mogul father Dame Dash. “Right now, I just feel like he’s trying to expose me for something that I’m not,” he explained. “So I’m just not really appreciating that at all. I’m not talking to [him] at all just cuse he’s trying to make me look bad.”

Boogie also said that the fact that Dame Dash is continuing to confront him about his addictions on camera makes it seem as though he’s doing it less for his benefit and more for the sake of ratings and reality TV.

Vanessa Simmons

The season 4 sneak peak shows that Vanessa has desires to take Pastry, the company she founded with her sister Angela, into different creative directions. Angela balks at the idea, however, and its clear that the disagreement will lead to some friction throughout the season. “This time around,” Vanessa said, “I’m not gonna let [Angela] control what I’m doing.”

Egypt Criss & Tee Tee Francis

Egypt is juggling her mother Sandra “Pepa” Denton, who has confirmed that she’s officially dating her bodyguard, with some friction with her cousin and fellow cast member Tee Tee. She explains during the season 4 promo that Tee Tee and her brother Tyran barged in on her and her boyfriend Sam and that things nearly came to blows.

Briana Latrise

Briana is continuing to pursue her music career under the guidance of Dame Dash. She ran into a little bit of a speed bump with Dash during the season 4 sneak peak when she revealed that she hadn’t been working hard on her songs. “That man’s got a lot of knowledge to give,” she said. “F*ck the emotional sh*t. Let’s just move forward.”