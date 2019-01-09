Is the TV Show FBI on CBS Tonight, January 8, 2019?

Fans of the television series FBI may be disappointed to know that, no, FBI is not airing tonight, January 8, 2019. The reason: The show has been preempted by President Donald Trump’s address to the nation and the Democratic response to it.

CBS confirmed on Twitter that FBI’s episode is being, well, trumped by Trump. “CBS PROGRAM ADVISORY: Tonight’s primetime schedule has been updated. #NCIS is NEW at 8/7c. The previously announced original episodes of #FBICBS and #NCISNOLA will air next Tuesday, January 15. Find tonight’s full CBS schedule here,” the network wrote on Twitter.

CBS PROGRAM ADVISORY: Tonight’s primetime schedule has been updated. #NCIS is NEW at 8/7c. The previously announced original episodes of #FBICBS and #NCISNOLA will air next Tuesday, January 15. Find tonight’s full CBS schedule here: https://t.co/WC6NHlkXt4 pic.twitter.com/HzstFhqOA8 — CBS (@CBS) January 8, 2019

Some fans of the show were upset. “#trumpshutdown How ironic that #TrumpSpeech is preempting FBI show on CBS that shows our our government actually doing something,” sniped one Trump opponent and FBI fan on Twitter. The show usually airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. Wrote another upset fan, “LOOK, I’m tired after a HARD DAY At WORK. He’s interrupting my programming this evening. Can’t 45 just go on @FOXTV so his Followers can watch and I can watch #FBI on @CBS?” Another woman proclaimed on Twitter: “I would MUCH rather be watching @FBICBS!!!!”

Brian Dietzen, the actor who plays Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, also wrote on Twitter that NCIS will be on but FBI won’t air. He wrote another Twitter user, “Hey man, it’s all good. Our other CBS shows tonight, FBI and New Orleans are, in fact, preempted. I just didn’t want our viewers to miss the show thinking we wouldn’t be on either.” He added, “Public service announcement here: the televised presidential address will not preempt tonight’s all new @NCIS_CBS, so come watch our first episode of 2019!”

Trump’s Address Discussed Immigration & the Border Wall

Trump focused the address on the topic of immigration, the border wall, and the partial government shutdown. It’s expected that the president will paint the southern border and the wall as a national security crisis as he attempts to drum up public support for the wall, which Democrats refuse to fund.

The president’s address was the first nighttime speech he’s given to the nation from the White House since becoming president. It was broadcast from the West Wing of the White House at 9 p.m. EST. A debate has erupted over whether some networks would do live fact-checking of the Trump speech or cut away from it. That was not yet clear.

Trump announced the speech on January 7, 2018, writing on Twitter, “I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.” It’s been unclear whether Trump would go as far as to outright declare a national state of emergency on the border, though, in his quest to get the wall built. Some observers didn’t think he would go that far in the talk.

The major networks ran Trump’s talk and also aired the subsequent response from Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. In addition, Bernie Sanders delivered a response to Trump via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.