Is Juan Gabriel Still Alive?

Juan Gabriel died in August 2016 but many of his fans refuse to believe that the Mexican crooner is really gone. Gabriel passed away at the age of 66 in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a heart attack. It was widely reported at the time of his death that no autopsy was performed on the singer. Gabriel’s body was cremated and his ashes were kept at his home in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, after a funeral in Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

A Post Saying ‘We Will Never Die’ Appeared on Gabriel’s Facebook Page on New Year’s Eve

On December 31, 2018, two posts appeared on Gabriel’s official Facebook page that fuelled the speculation that the singer isn’t really dead. The first read, via Google Translate, “Today, the brightness and prosperity of a new beginning flood your homes with love, faith, and above all, a lot of good health. Congratulations on having a Happy New Year in the company of all your loved ones. The second read, “Life gives us the opportunity to improve ourselves and if we become great, then we will never die. #JuanGabriel #PorLosSiglos.”

Gabriel’s Friend Said that the Singer Would Reappear on December 15

In November 2018, Gabriel’s former manager, Joaquin Munoz, told Televisa’s “Intrusos” program, “[Gabriel] fakes his death… He’s at home; he’s well, comfortable and everything. Next month everyone will know. He’s preparing so that after the 15 [of December] he can appear in public. He’s bored with the way [his life] is’ the situation he’s living in is a horrible situation that I don’t wish upon anyone.” Munoz also said that he last saw Gabriel in Jule 2018 and said that the singer was being treated with issues in his feet due to his diabetes. There are no indications that Gabriel made any public appearance on December 15.

Gabriel’s Family Are Considering Taking Legal Action About Those Saying the Singer Is Still Alive

Shortly after Munoz made those comments, Gabriel’s son, Ivan, told TMZ that there was no truth to the conspiracy theory. Ivan had served as his father’s manager for the last eight years of the singer’s life. Also speaking to TMZ, Gabriel’s former lawyer, Guillermo Pous, said that Munoz never even managed the singer and that the pair were just friends. Pous went on to say that Gabriel’s family were considering legal action against Munoz. Pous added that Munoz was in the media in attempts to promote a book he had written about his friendship with Gabriel.

Gabriel Family Are In the Process of Several Lawsuits Against People Making Claims About the Singer

Ivan, Gabriel’s son, is already involved in a $100 million lawsuits against Univision and Telemundo over the network’s alleged reporting of “fictitious, defamatory stories.” The family were upset over the channel’s publishing the story of Joao Aguilera, a man who says he is Gabriel’s biological son. Ivan is also accusing the Univision and Telemundo of insinuating that Ivan and his wife, Simona, were involved in stealing from Gabriel’s estate. Another claim from the family is that the channel’s reported a false story that Ivan and Simona met in a strip club and that Gabriel’s cremation was so that Joao Aguilera could not have a DNA test performed.

Another man, Luis Aguilera, has also come forward to claim that he is Gabriel’s biological son, reports El Pais.

