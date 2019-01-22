Kevin Barnett Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Barnett, the New York City-based stand-up comedian, has died tragically. His death was first announced by The Stand comedy club on the afternoon of January 22. Fellow comedian Yannis Pappas was among the first to tweet his condolences writing, “RIP another comedian who was a great dude. Seriously a great dude. @Fatboybarnett rest easy Kevin.” While Chelsea Peretti also tweeted in reference to Barnett’s passing, “i am so sad.”

Calls to Barnett’s agent were not returned at the time of publication. Kevin Barnett’s cause of death has not been made public. Deadline reports that Barnett “died suddenlty will on vacationing in Mexico.”

Here’s what you need to know about one of the most exciting comedians in the country:

1. Barnett Posted an Instagram Photo on January 19

On January 19, Barnett posted a photo to his Instagram page showing him in Mexico. Barnett wrote in his Instagram bio, “Let go and let god.” One of Barnett’s last Facebook posts, a link to a GoFundMe page for comedian Jason Saenz, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a horrific accident when he fell through a skylight on the roof of his apartment building.

Barnett posted a photo with friends from high school on his Instagram on January 6.

2. Barnett Was a Florida Native Who Graduated From FSU

According to his Facebook page, Barnett said his hometown was Miami and that he had been living in Brooklyn. Barnett was a graduate of Dreyfood School of the Arts in West Palm Beach and of Florida State University, where he was part of the class of 2009.

In a 2014 interview with Comedy Hype, Barnett said he first began in comedy while at school in Tallahassee. Barnett described FSU has being supportive of comedy and allowing students to open for more famous comedians who had been booked in to perform. During the same interview, Barnett said he attended high school with fellow comedian Eric Andre.

3. Barnett Was ‘One of the Fastest Rising Comics in New York City’

A promotional page for Barnett referred to him as “one of the fastest rising comics in NYC.” That profile also lists his credits as being MTV2’s “Guy Code,” “Adam Devine’s House Party” on Comedy Central, “Funny as Hell” on HBO as well as being the co-host of the podcast, “The Roundtable of Gentlemen.” In April 2015, Barnett told Vulture about his early days in the New York comedy scene at Brooklyn’s “The Knitting Factory,” saying, “It was just really underground. It felt like a punk scene, almost. It didn’t feel so glossy.”

Barnett also has writing credits for “The Do-Over,” with Adam Sandler, “The Heartbreak Kid,” with Ben Stiller and “Hall Pass,” with Owen Wilson, according to his IMDb page.

4. Barnett’s Latest Script Was About to Be Turned Into a David Spade-Starring Movie

The Hollywood Reporter said on January 10 that Barnett’s script, which he wrote alongside Chris Pappas, “The Wrong Missy,” is being produced for Netflix. The film, which will star David Spade, is co-produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

Barnett also co-created the Fox sitcom “Rel.” The show stars Lil Rel Howery as a Chicago nurse. His life is thrown into disarray when he discovers that his wife had an affair with his barber.

5. Some of Comedy’s Biggest Names Have Taken to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Barnett

As news of Barnett’s tragic passing spread, some of comedy’s biggest names have taken to social media to pay to tribute to the brilliant funnyman. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

We all will miss @Fatboybarnett, anybody who met the dude fell in love with him except for some audiences. It is unspeakably sad. We love you so much Bird Luger — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was the greatest, most positive fucking dude, and this is absolutely tragic. — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) January 22, 2019

I texted Kevin a few years ago out of the blue “wanna go to Hawaii” and he’s the only person I’ve ever known who would just respond “let’s do it.” This photo was the next day. He was the nicest/funniest/meanest/best friend a person could ever hope to have. I love @Fatboybarnett pic.twitter.com/0M0OPoJXHX — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett a true talent taken too early. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

I can’t believe this. RIP Kevin Barnett. One of the nicest, funniest dudes. An amazing comic and writer who just created his own series. What a massive loss of a guy who made amazing comedy on stage and television. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/eCMmj5eQrC — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 22, 2019

Damn man. RIP Kevin Barnett. — Donwill (@donwill) January 22, 2019

Aw man. Kevin Barnett. Always so kind, so funny, and just an incredible presence to be around. I'm honored to have known him, booked him, and spent a little time with a truly beautiful soul. RIP, brother. — Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) January 22, 2019

Though I didn't know him well, every time I encountered him, Kevin Barnett had such a nice, genuine heart, which is rare, especially in comedy. I am so sad. <3 — Sue Smith (@suesmith666) January 22, 2019

We at the festival send our condolences to the friends and family of Kevin Barnett, a brilliant comic/writer/podcaster who passed away today. Here Kevin is at our first festival in 2013 after a live taping of his show The Roundtable of Gentleman. Photo by @withreservation pic.twitter.com/rpDGQ6qbqS — NYC Podfest (@NYCPodFest) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was really good. He will be missed. — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) January 22, 2019

