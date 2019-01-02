Netflix You Season 2: Release Date, Plot & More

Many fans discovered Netflix YOU, the new Penn Badgley-led series about a social media stalker and serial killer, over the holiday season. (Warning: There will be some spoilers for season 1 later in this article.)

The 10-episode series – which first aired on Lifetime – doesn’t take long to binge – it’s that addicting. That has a lot of fans wondering whether there will be a season 2 of Netflix’s YOU. Season 1 followed the exploits of New York bookseller, Joe Goldberg, who begins stalking a customer, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) after a chance encounter.

Will there be a season 2? Yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Netflix Has Already Announced a Season 2 for YOU

Well, hello there. All episodes of YOU are now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/wVc0vOrrEP — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 26, 2018

Netflix has made clear that there will be a second season of YOU. Its Twitter profile for the show promises there will be one “coming soon.”

“Follow for follow? All episodes of YOU now streaming on @netflix. Season 2 coming soon,” the profile reads. However, Netflix has yet to announce a date for season 2’s streaming release. Express estimates it will likely drop in Autumn 2019. The first season aired in September 2018 on Lifetime and in December 2018 on Netflix.

What will season 2 be about? It will be based on a sequel by Caroline Kepnes called Hidden Bodies, which moves the setting to Los Angeles and still features the exploits of Joe Goldberg, the stalking, killer character played in season 1 by Penn Badgley.

Fun Fact: #YouOnNetflix is based on the 2014 novel 'You' by Caroline Kepnes. Both the novel and show are set in New York City. A sequel, 'Hidden Bodies', was released in 2016 and is set in Los Angeles. LA will thus be the setting for season 2 of the Netflix show… pic.twitter.com/rnjfKoMKCW — Flix and Chillin (@FlixAndChillin) December 27, 2018

Fans are eagerly awaiting a second season.

Chain watched #you on Netflix. Surely there will be a season 2. I need to know what happens! — Kerri Curtis (@Kerri092) January 2, 2019

You on netflix gives me a Dexter vibe. I want season 2. — Dangerous Batch of K2 (@Supermari64) January 2, 2019

#YOU Is being advertised on netflix, so excited for season 2!!!! — Purplefai (@Smurfire_) December 26, 2018

Just binged watched all 10 episodes of @YouNetflix and OH MY GOD. Don't want to spoil anything but I couldn't get off my laptop and the last 5 minuets of the last episode had me on an emotional rollercoaster. CANNOT wait for season 2 #YouOnNetflix #You #Netflix — kikigram (@kikigram2) December 27, 2018

I NEED TO KNOW WHEN YOU SEASON 2 WILL BE COMING TO NETFLIX!!!! 😭 — amberrr. 🌻 (@ambaa_xoxo) January 2, 2019

I need the season 2, A S A P #NetflixYOU — J: 🌙 (@biatchmoonchild) January 2, 2019

Showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Penn Badgley would return as stalker Joe. “Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime. He is very worried about the fact that Peach Salinger’s family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from season one,” she revealed.

“If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him. And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence.”

Gamble told Hollywood Reporter that it wasn’t yet clear whether John Stamos would return as Dr. Nicky, though. One character likely to return due to the season 1 cliffhanger: Candace, Joe’s former girlfriend, who, it turns out, really did run off to Rome (instead of becoming his first victim.)

we like you. we really like you. pic.twitter.com/rlYV4a0VRs — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 2, 2019

Gamble did confirm that season 2 would be set in Los Angeles, telling HR, “The show is in L.A. We started work. The writers are on the Paramount lot and we’re looking for stage space here in L.A. Joe Goldberg comes to L.A. and he is a die-hard New Yorker so I can’t say that he comes to L.A. and he instantly falls in love with the place.”

This is what the book blurb on Amazon says for Hidden Bodies:

Joe Goldberg is no stranger to hiding bodies. In the past ten years, this thirty-something has buried four of them, collateral damage in his quest for love. Now he’s heading west to Los Angeles, the city of second chances, determined to put his past behind him. In Hollywood, Joe blends in effortlessly with the other young upstarts. He eats guac, works in a bookstore, and flirts with a journalist neighbor. But while others seem fixated on their own reflections, Joe can’t stop looking over his shoulder. The problem with hidden bodies is that they don’t always stay that way. They re-emerge, like dark thoughts, multiplying and threatening to destroy what Joe wants most: true love. And when he finds it in a darkened room in Soho House, he’s more desperate than ever to keep his secrets buried. He doesn’t want to hurt his new girlfriend—he wants to be with her forever. But if she ever finds out what he’s done, he may not have a choice…

It’s likely that season 2 will deviate slightly from the book, however, as season 1 did also. Don’t expect Lail to return, though. It appears that she really did meet her end in that basement.