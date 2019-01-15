Rachel Zegler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After auditioning 30,000, director Steven Spielberg has cast a 17-year-old girl from New Jersey to play Maria in his remake of the classic ‘West Side Story.’

Described in reports as an unknown, the self-described “theatre kid,” Rachel Zegler already has a YouTube following and has some impressive roles on her resume.

Spielberg said at the outset that he was committed to casting Latinos to his reboot of the classic Leonard Bernstein-scored West Side Story, a then-modern Romeo and Juliet take with two rival street gangs, one Latino, one white, with the lovers from, yes, each rival gang, whose fait accompli is well, decided.

Zegler is not unfamiliar with the role of Maria albeit played as part of a school production at a community performing arts center. This is a bit of a step west from Bergen, New Jersey to Hollywood.

Here’s what you need to know about Zegler:

1. Spielberg Traveled the World But Found ‘Maria’ in Clifton, New Jersey

In August of 2017, Zegler played Maria on stage at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.

“when i played maria on stage a few summers ago, i never could have imagined that i’d be taking on the role again in steven spielberg’s ‘west side story’. i send a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this incredible dream a reality— i never could’ve done it alone. i am so honored to join the legendary @TheRitaMoreno, @ansel, @arianadebose, @davidalvarezofficial, @joshandresrivera and more in telling this impeccably poignant story. as a colombian-american woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like maria are so important. to be able to bring that role to life— a role that means so much to the hispanic community— is so humbling. i hope you’re all as excited as i am.”

Zegler sent a video of herself singing “Tonight” and “Me Siento Hermosa,” when she saw the casting ad. Now, with the role of a lifetime realized, she told Variety:

“I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast. ‘West Side Story’ was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.”

Reaction to her being cast is overwhelmingly supportive.

Couldn’t have found a better Maria for West Side Story!! Your voice is unreal, I can’t stop watching this. Congrats and can’t wait to see it. Get ready girl! @rachelzegler https://t.co/x5tb4SFfu3 — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 15, 2019

“Couldn’t have found a better Maria for West Side Story!! Your voice is unreal, I can’t stop watching this. Congrats and can’t wait to see it. Get ready girl! @rachelzegler”

Your voice is insane. Now sing all the songs. Congrats on being chosen by Mr. Spielberg. 🏆 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 15, 2019

2. Zegler is a 17-Year-Old Columbian-American Singer-Songwriter

Zagler is a singer-songwriter who works as a wedding singer and spends most of her time performing onstage, she says. Her past roles include playing Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Serena in ‘Legally Blonde,’ Cosette in ‘Les Miserables’, and Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid.’

She played Maria in a Performing Arts School presentation of ‘West Side Story,’ played Millie in ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie,’ Dorothy Brock in ’42nd Street,’ and Mimi Marquez in RENT; all local, regional and school productions.

Zegler lives in Clifton, New Jersey. She was nominated in 2016 for a Metropolitan High School Theater Award for her role in “Beauty And The Beast” at Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, NorthJersey.com reported.

She will star with “Baby Driver” actor Ansel Algort, who’ll play Tony.

Zagler is a Disney fan and shares photos of her Disney trips.

She’s also political and participated in the March for OUr Lives anti-gun violence protest and has shared her opinions of Pres. Donald Trump and his policies on immigration.

3. Zegler’s YouTube Channel Has 85,000 Followers & Her Auto-Tune-less Video Has 8 Million Views

Her first upload to YouTube was in the spring of 2015 when she shared a performance of ‘The Wizard & I,’ at a youth event group in Clifton, New Jersey. She was 15.

“Welcome to the life of a theatrical mess named Rachel Zegler,” she writes on her intro to her channel.

“I’m Rachel, and I am incredibly infatuated with theatre, musicals, and the people who help them to happen!! Follow me around as I show you how much I love what I do, and how I manage to do it all while juggling my entire life.”

In December of 2018, Zegler tweeted out a video of her singing ‘A Star is Born’s’ tune “Shallow.”

She went viral because her point in sharing the recording of her singing in an empty auditorium was to demonstrate that she doesn’t use or need autotune. The video has close to 8 million views.

4. Zegler is a Huge Freddie Mercury Fan. She Includes the Mercury Phoenix Trust in her Twitter Bio & Has Performed Mercury & Queen Songs

Zegler features the link to the Mercury Phoenix Trust on her Twitter bio. The trust was founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Queen’s iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury, who died from AIDS in 1991. She is a huge fan. But when she posted a video of her singing a Queen song, some comments were critical, so she addressed them:

“first of all, i know i am not freddie. i adore him, i always will adore him, and i could never even come close to embodying the legend he continues to be. that being said, these covers are to honor the man who taught me how to sing. please respect my choice to cover songs that pay tribute to the people who introduced me to music in the first place. second of all, regarding why i’m ‘suddenly all about queen’ (this isn’t addressing a comment– it’s addressing another DM), this has been a really rough year of feeling like i’m not where i want to be. i have been wrapped up in a project that has kept me from posting what i truly want to post, and now i’m finally in a ‘who-gives-a-shit’ attitude and posting what i want. i’ve been a queen fan since the beginning of my life, as my parents played queen’s records for me when i was a kid in the car. the first album i wanted to put on my ipod nano (throwback) was queen’s greatest hits (the blue one, not the red one). but regardless, these new fans from the recently released movie are a BLESSING. so many bands’ popularities get lost in time, and this film as brought a new generation of fans to keep queen and freddie’s legacy alive for years to come. i only saw the movie a few days ago– so good! but not the reason i’m a fan. lastly, regarding my kiss to the sky for freddie (i can’t believe i have to address this!)– i know he wasn’t christian. i believe he’s watching over all of us, like a guardian angel of music or something. i truly believe that, no religious connotation required. freddie mercury means a lot to me as a musician, humanitarian, and person. i don’t think it should be a crime for me to reference him as in the afterlife, and i don’t think it’s disrespectful or ignorant to believe his spirit lives on. that’s my belief. i love him, and i love that he’s always there. this is for my enjoyment as well as yours. it’s not supposed to be profound or perfect– it’s to pay tribute, express my love for freddie, brian, deacy, and roger, and make myself forget about the shitty day i had yesterday. i hope you guys can respect that. otherwise your comments have been unbelievably sweet and i love you all so much. for freddie, rachel xoxo﻿”

“I tried. For Freddie and for you guys. thank you for welcoming me back so warmly. I had a hard day. I just want to sing.”

5. Spielberg Was Committed to a Latino Cast Including Lead Character Maria a Departure From the 1961 Film Which Featured Russian-American Actress Natalie Wood

Variety reported that Spielberg cast Rita Moreno as Doc. Moreno played Anita in the 1961 film and won an Academy Award for her performance. She’s a co-producer on the Spielberg film.

Spielberg told Variety that “When we began this process a year ago, we announced that we would cast the roles of Maria, Anita, Bernardo, Chino and the Sharks with Latina and Latino actors,” Spielberg said.

“I’m so happy that we’ve assembled a cast that reflects the astonishing depth of talent in America’s multifaceted Hispanic community. I am in awe of the sheer force of the talent of these young performers, and I believe they’ll bring a new and electrifying energy to a magnificent musical that’s more relevant than ever.”

And there’s widespread praise for the casting.