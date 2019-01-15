Is Ryan Eggold Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Ryan Eggold continues his role as Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam tonight, in the first season of the new NBC drama. The show took a winter hiatus in November, and last week’s episode picks up the plot where the fall finale left it. While Ryan Eggold is a famous figure on television and film, he has done a good job keeping his romantic life private. If he’s been in any kind of relationship recently, it’s been successfully kept out of the public eye, as he currently appears to be single.

According to Just Jared, Eggold was linked to Ashley Greene in 2008; they reported that a friend of the alleged couple said, “It’s pretty new, but they’re totally together.” Neither Eggold nor Greene confirmed the relationship directly, however they say that Eggold told Life & Style around that time “I’m sort of dating someone – she’s an actress.” According to LiveRampUp.com, Greene started dating Paul Khoury in 2013.

On The Blacklist: Redemption, Eggold’s character FBI agent Tom Kleen was married to Elizabeth Keen, who is played by Megan Boone; however, the on-screen husband and wife never publicly engaged in an on-screen romance. Boone gave birth to a baby girl in 2016, who she shares with her fiancé Dan Estabrook.

In 2014, the Daily Telegraph said that Eggold told them “I am an old man. I go for the quiet. I wouldn’t say I handle attention well, I’d say I stumble over pick-up lines poorly. I’m not good at any of that.” They reported that this was in reference to his romantic life

On the Today Show in June 2018, while promoting New Amsterdam, Hoda Kotb asked Eggold “aren’t you engaged?” To which he jokingly confirmed the news before saying “no, I’m not engaged. No, no, who said that?” Then, she asked him if he was with someone, to which the answer was also no. Elaborating, Eggold said “I am the same old, broken alone man that you met from last time. There is no – who said there is a girlfriend or a fiancé?” Kotb said she heard the news from sources (which she did not identify), but Eggold asserted that at that point in his life, he was not romantically involved.

On the Rachael Ray Show, Eggold told Ray that his last film project (which was his directorial debut) was “inspired by [his] own fledgling romantic life.” Continuing to explain the plot and its themes, Eggold said “the permanence of marriage is so fascinating to me. How we choose the people we end up with.” She didn’t ask him if he was seeing anyone, but the film is about a man who goes to his college ex-girlfriend’s wedding and has to cope with past feelings. According to Page Six, who talked to Eggold about the film at its afterparty, told them “that an ex-girlfriend once told him she was getting married to someone else — and that Eggold would regret their breakup for the rest of his life.”

Watch Ryan Eggold on New Amsterdam on Tuesdays at 10pm on NBC.