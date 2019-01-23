Temptation Island Revival Cast Spoilers of Singles

Temptation Island is back on USA Network Tuesday nights after an 18-year hiatus. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series that premiered in 2001 on Fox, is back as emcee for the show’s return.

The series follows four “dating couples at a most vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or ultimately give in to the temptation. Together, the couples travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 sexy single men and women anxiously awaiting to find ‘the one.’”

Evan and Kaci have been together for a decade, and high school sweethearts Shari and Javen started dating when they were 16. On-again-off-again couple Nicole and Karl are worried they’ve grown out of the honeymoon phase, and total opposites Kady and John are re-evaluating their relationship after three years together. All four couples have one thing in common: their relationships have hit a wall, and they are ready to branch out and test the waters to see if it’s time to call it quits.

The men will enjoy the company of 12 single women, and the ladies will be surrounded by 12 eligible men, and the couple will be put to the test to decide whether or not they should continue to stay in their current, long-term relationships.

So who are the singles that the four couples will be getting to know? Check out more information on the cast of Temptation Island below:

MEET THE SINGLE GIRLS

Rachel Boerner – 25

Rachel is an Army Reserves officer looking for love after having her heart broken by her most recent cheating boyfriend. Rachel considers herself a “hopeless romantic,” and has the sweet, girl-next-door personality. She is a successful businesswoman who founded her own social media management business.

Cathlene Cheung – 28

Cathlene, a model and former flight attendant from Las Vegas, is ready to do whatever it takes to win. She will stop at nothing to to get what she wants, and what she wants is love, although she hasn’t had much luck in the past.

Allie DiMeco – 26

Allis traded a career on Broadway for a masters in communications, and is currently pursuing a career in higher education. She loves adventure and is looking to share her life with somebody who is ready to see the world with her.

Kayla Essex – 28

Kayla is an “adventurous spirit” who wants to find a genuine, emotional connection with somebody outside of the normal realms of dating. She is a sales supervisor who wants to take control of her love life.

Katheryn Golden – 30

Katheryn is a hardworking Medical Aesthetician for Plastic Surgery during the week, and a makeup artist on the weekends. She loves fitness and art, and hopes to find a man who can both make her laugh and settle down.

Jeffri Lauren – 31

Jeffri has had very little luck in the dating pool, and hopes Temptation Island will help her find a real connection. She considers herself a “real woman” who doesn’t question her man’s every move.

Morgan Lolar – 27

Morgan is a Washington D.C. realtor who uses her charm to close deals on homes, but has had trouble closing the deal on a relationship. She is sassy, smart and ready for love, and is hoping to find “the one” this season.

Tara Oslick – 32

Tara, a devout Christian who had her heart broken by her boyfriend of five years, and is looking for somebody who shares her faith and is ready to settle down and start a family.

Hannah Rightmire – 22

Hannah started her own e-commerce business and is a professional model. Family means everything to her, and she wants to start her own someday, but is looking for the right man to do so. She doesn’t plan to leave without a man.

Brittney Rose – 27

Brittney owns her own yoga retreat who loves to travel, explore new cultures and stay in shape. She wants to find a man to connect to on a “holistic level” – one that she can explore the world with.

Sheldyn Stack – 25

Sheldyn is a broadcast journalist who comes from “strong, southern, church-going roots.” A Harry Potter enthusiast, Sheldyn is looking for a man with impeccable manners who is open to making the first move. She’s been single for four years and is ready to change that.

Erica Nichole Steinhauer – 25

Erica is a medical assistant and phlebotomist at a holistic medical office, and is passionate about her career. She is recently single after spending eight years with her ex, and is looking for somebody who will treat her right.

Dr. Johnny Alexander – 31

Dr. Johnny has a doctorate in chiropractic, and is a successful businessman who opened his own sports office in New York City. He has spent much of his adult life focusing on his career and is ready to finally take a chance on love.

Jack Allen – 26

Jack owns his own contracting company, loves snowboarding, hiking and videogames, and is ready to woo the women on Temptation Island. Willing to be their shoulder to cry on, Jack plans to show the ladies his sensitive side in an effort to connect with them on an emotional level.

Carlos Tomas Chavez – 29

Carlos is an architect who plans to “build the perfect future” with his dream girl, once he finds her. He enjoys traveling, loves learning about new cultures, and hopes to find someone he can bring along on his adventures.

Jonathan Luna – 28

Jonathan is a hairstylist, martial artist, painter, dancer and musician. He isn’t afraid to show his sensitive side, but that often gets him shunted to the friend-zone. His goal is to step out of that zone and push himself to be “someone worthy of love.”

Valentin Osipov – 25

Valentin has a healthy sense of humor and is looking for a woman to share a few laughs with. He considers himself the “perfect catch,” and hopes to find “the one” to bring home to mom. He is of Ukrainian decent and works as a barber in Brooklyn.

Roman Ratliff – 28

Roman is a “small town southern gentleman.” A sales representative, Roman loves farming, cooking and racing motorcross, considering himself an adrenaline junkie. He plans to find his dream girl by treating her with the utmost respect and kindness, and by showing her how to have a good time.

Tyler Sabino – 25

Tyler is a film financer from New York who moved to Los Angeles and is ready to find his dream girl. He is a former basketball player who “thrives on the competition,” and is ready to do whatever it takes to find “the one.”

Wynn Sarden – 32

A former professional basketball player, Wynn is looking for a deep connection with a woman after playing the field for many years. He is very outgoing and adventurous, loves his family, and knows what he wants in a woman.

Scott Shapiro – 30

Scott considers himself a driven and passionate man with a “nice guy” attitude, and he takes his physical fitness and mental health serious with daily fitness and meditation. He is a film editor and model and is looking for the right woman after having his heart broken many times in the past.

Justin Sturm – 27

Justin is an architect who is looking for a strong, ambitious woman who doesn’t need to depend on anybody but herself. Although he is okay with waiting for the right woman, he is ready to start dating and hopes to be married within the next five years. He plans to leave the island with a woman at his side.

James L.A. Thompson – 29

James currently sits as the VP of DLHcad, LLC and is the creative director of a local non-profit. When he isn’t at his design firm, James loves to go out on the town, workout and ride his motorcycle. He is ready to take some downtime to focus on himself and hopefully find “the one.”

Matthew Van – 28

Matthew has spent the last few years travelling outside of his home-city of Boston, living in both Hawaii and Dublin, Ireland. He is a model, bartender and personal trainer, knows what he is looking for in a woman, and feels he has a lot to give to the right woman.

Temptation Island airs on USA Network Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

