The Passage Premiere: Date, Time & Channel

The Passage, the new Fox series based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Justin Cronin — The Passage, The Twelve and The City of Mirrors — debuts this Monday, January 14 at 9/8c. Ahead of the big premiere, Fox dropped a new trailer of the sci-fi thriller and it looks like we are in for a bloody ride.

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Passage, Project NOAH—the program carried out by a group of secretive, renegade scientists—paves the way for the end of the human race. The scientists have been experimenting with a new virus that could potentially lead to a cure for all the world’s disease or wipe out all humans — i.e. scientists are attempting to harness the immunity of rabid vampires to cure human diseases.

When a young foster child named Amy Bellafonte is chosen as a test subject for the virus, former FBI agent and war hero Brad Wolgast is sent to fetch and deliver her to the facility. The two form a close bond during their travels, and Wolgast becomes somewhat of a surrogate father to the girl after they go on the run from the scientists behind Project NOAH. Check out the extended trailer above.

The show features actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Pitch”), and young, breakout actress Saniyya Sidney, and is produced by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights”), Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”) Scott Free (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and 20th Century Fox TV.

You can check out Fox’s full synopsis of the show below:

Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, THE PASSAGE is an epic, character-driven thriller written by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights”). Executive-produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and writer/director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”), THE PASSAGE focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, AMY BELLAFONTE (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”), is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent BRAD WOLGAST (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project NOAH. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, trying to protect her at any cost. Brad and Amy’s journey will force them to confront Project NOAH’s lead scientists, MAJOR NICHOLE SYKES (Caroline Chikezie, “The Shannara Chronicles”) and DR. JONAS LEAR (Henry Ian Cusick, “Lost”), as well as the hardened former Navy Operative CLARK RICHARDS (Vincent Piazza, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Rescue Me”), whom Brad trained. It likewise brings them face-to-face with a dangerous new race of beings confined within the walls of Project NOAH, including former scientist TIM FANNING (Jamie McShane, “Bosch,” “Bloodline,” “Sons of Anarchy”) and death-row inmates SHAUNA BABCOCK (Brianne Howey, “The Exorcist”) and ANTHONY CARTER (McKinley Belcher III, “Ozark,” “Mercy Street”). In seeking out any allies he can find, Brad also turns to his former wife, DR. LILA KYLE (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage,” “Murder in the First”), for help. But as Project NOAH’s scientists hone in on a cure that could save humanity, these new beings begin to test their own powers, inching one step closer to an escape that could lead to an unimaginable apocalypse.

In light of the vampire craze that YA series “Twilight” and the seductive 2008 HBO series True Blood brought us, The Passage looks to offer a new twist on the post-apocalyptic, blood-sucking world of vampires. Tune in Tuesday, January 14 at 9/8c to catch the premiere of Fox’s newest sci-fi series.

