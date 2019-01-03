How to Watch ‘American Beauty Star’ Season 2 Online

Season 2 of American Beauty Star airs on the Lifetime network, after Project Runway All-Stars. For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you are in luck. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who want more information on what to expect with the show this season, read on for cast info and episode descriptions below.

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “My Signature Slay” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Fourteen hair and makeup superstars vie for the title of American Beauty Star; the artists must push their creativity and skills to the limit to impress new host Ashley Graham, mentor Sir John and judges Christie Brinkley, Yu Tsai and Leah Wyar.”

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “America Is Beautiful” is the name of episode 2. The description of the episode states, “The artists are challenged to create stunning, one-of-a-kind editorial looks inspired by the American city of their choice; things begin to heat up as they scope out their competition and get to know one another better.”

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 this season is titled “Blasts From the Past” and the plot synopsis states, “Tensions flare as the artists must work together in the season’s first team challenge; the artists travel back in time to create gorgeous modern looks inspired by the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.”

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 4: “Cosmo Magazine’s Viral Style” is the title of this episode and the description of it reads, “The artists must bring their social media savvy as they create a perfect look and corresponding hashtag-worthy of being posted on Cosmopolitan magazine’s Instagram feed.”

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SEASON 2 EPISODE 5: The title of episode 5 is “Red Carpet Sparkle Ready” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “The artists are on edge as they are tasked with creating dazzling red-carpet looks with the opportunity of taking home $10,000 worth of jewelry.”

There have been some cast changes in the relatively new series. For example, supermodel Ashley Graham has come aboard as the new host.