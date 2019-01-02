How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop Miami’ Season 2 Online

Season 2 of Love and Hip Hop Miami premieres tonight, on January 2, 2019, on the VH1 network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Some of the same faces have returned, while there are some new ones in the mix as well, bringing just as much drama as season 1. For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Jessie Woo is a new cast member this season, and she is joined by the other main cast members – Trina, Amara La Negra, Gunplay, Veronica Vega, Bobby Lytes, Shay Johnson, and Trick Daddy. Some of the recurring cast members include Prince, Young Hollywood, Keyara Stone, Pleasure P, Miami Tip, Joy Young, Michelle Pooch, Jojo Zarur, Liz Cifuentes, Chinese Nicky, Chinese Kitty, Baby Blue Whoaaaa, Khaotic, and Spectacular. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Hip Hop Overload reported that the show was doing a major cast overhaul, eliminating some of the season 1 faces. For example, Prince was taken down from a main cast member to a recurring part on the show.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Take It to the House” and the plot description for it reads, “Trina and Trick take the stage as TNT to perform a classic. Amara deals with struggles at home and the price of fame. Gunplay and Keyara hit a crossroads in their relationship. Newcomer Jessie Woo arrives on the scene.” In a released clip from the premiere episode, Gunplay sits down with Young Hollywood to discuss his troubles with Keyara. Gunplay said the two broke up and that he had been exploring his options, getting DM’s from other women when they were together. He said there was also word that he was getting with Amara, but denies that happened. Young Hollywood, who also has a past with Amara, listened on and asked more about the Keyara situation. Gunplay said that he hopes to marry Keyara one day and wants to work on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the premiere, Trina talks about having difficulty getting in touch with Trick to work on their music. Could it be the start of a Trick and Trina beef?

VH1 watchers are getting a double dose of Love and Hip Hop each week, now that Miami has returned and is taking over Wednesday nights. Love and Hip Hop New York airs on Mondays. For those hoping to watch either one, the above streaming options will work. And, if you’d like to catch up on season 1 episodes of LHHM to get you ready for the premiere, individual episodes, as well as the entire season, are up for purchase on Amazon.