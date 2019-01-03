How to Watch R. Kelly Lifetime Documentary 2019 Online

Surviving R. Kelly is a six-part documentary on singer R. Kelly’s career and lifestyle, which has been full of rumors of abuse and pedophilia. The documentary features alleged victims, exes, relatives and others connected to R. Kelly. Each person weighs in on allegations and gives personal accounts on their encounters with the controversial music artist. For those hoping to watch the three-night event but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. Read on for the rundown on each of the six-part episodes, the people making appearances in the documentary, what channel to watch, when the episodes air and how to watch the documentary online.

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” DOCUMENTARY TIME & SCHEDULE: January 3 – 5, 2018, there will be three nights of episodes airing. There will be two episodes per night and here is the time schedule for each of them.

Episode 1 – January 3rd, 9 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – January 3rd, 10:03 – 11:05 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – January 4th, 9 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – January 4th, 10:03 – 11:03 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – January 5th, 9 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – January 5th, 10:03 – 11:13 p.m. ET/PT

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” CHANNEL: The documentary airs on the Lifetime network.

HOW TO WATCH “SURVIVING R. KELLY” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 1: The first episode is titled “The Pied Piper of R&B” and the episode synopsis reads, “As singer R. Kelly rises to fame and power as a rhythm and blues icon, he forms relationships with younger singers and dancers; rumors about his marriage to a 15-year-old Aaliyah do little to stop his meteoric trajectory.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 2: “Hiding in Plain Sight” is the name of the second episode and the Xfinity description of episode 2 states, “After his marriage to Aaliyah is annulled, R. Kelly continues to soar on top of the charts; a talented choreographer becomes the new Mrs. Kelly in a secret ceremony.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 3: For episode 3, the title is “Sex Tape Scandal” and the Xfinity synopsis is, “As journalists uncover a trail of lawsuits and confidential settlements concerning underage girls, an underground sex tape emerges that puts R. Kelly in a compromising position.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is called “The People vs. R. Kelly” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “R. Kelly goes to trial in Chicago on multiple counts of child pornography for his alleged participation in a sex tape involving a minor.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 5: “All the Missing Girls” is the title of episode 5 and the description states, “Parents of girls in R. Kelly’s camp accuse him of keeping them psychologically and sexually imprisoned; one mother fights to get her daughter back, and wins.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” EPISODE 6: The final episode of the documentary is called “Black Girls Matter”. The episode synopsis describes the episode as this, “As other major public figures fall from grace, women’s groups come forward to take aim against the sexually brazen superstar.”

“SURVIVING R. KELLY” CAST: Some of the people reported or rumors to be involved in the documentary include R. Kelly’s ex Andrea Kelly, Jerhonda Pace, Asante McGee, Sparkle, Lisa Van Allen, and R. Kelly’s brothers.