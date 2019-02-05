‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2019 Spoilers

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is back for another episode, and only two acts will make it through tonight to the finals.

Last week, Kechi received the golden buzzer from Simon. America then voted Brian Justin Crim through. Two weeks ago, Angelica Hale received the golden buzzer, advancing her straight to the finals. The rest of America voted Paul Potts through.

This season, America’s Got Talent: The Champions brings together the top acts from across the globe for a chance to see who is the world’s most talented performer.

Last week, America’s Got Talent – The Champions set a new viewer high. According to The Wrap, the show raked in 10.382 million audience members. The spinoff series earned a 1.8 rating, making it the highest-rated and most-watched show in primetime.

In a recent interview, Terry Crews teased, “When you look at talent shows, most of the time they’re made up of singers, magicians, different things… You have never, ever seen an act like the act that I gave my Golden Buzzer to. It is absolutely one of the most phenomenal things. I literally ran out to give the buzzer. This is the thing: it’s such an enormous responsibility, because you understand when you press that button you are changing someone’s life forever, instantly.”

How else have the golden buzzers played out this season? Mel B gave Susan Boyle the buzzer, Heidi Klum gave Deadly Games the buzzer, Howie Mandel gave Angelica Hale the buzzer, and Simon Cowell handed his buzzer to Kechi Okwuchi.

Kechi, a 28-year-old singer, was a finalist on the 2017 season of America’s Got Talent. Last week, she performed You Are the Reason, which had all the judges on their feet. In an exclusive interview with People after the performance, Simon said, “Her story really resonated. I always thought she summed up the idea of the show… If you’re going to give anyone a second chance, give it to her.”

Tonight, ten fan-favorite performers are returning to the stage to see if they have what it takes to be crowned the World Champion. Jackie Evancho, Kseniya Simonova, and Shin Lim are just a few set to perform.

Jackie is an American crossover singer. Although she’s just 18-years-old, she has sold seven albums, including three Billboard 200 top 10 debuts. She’s even released three solo PBS concert specials.

Kseniya Simonova, meanwhile, is a sand animation artist. She grew to fame after competing on Ukraine’s Got Talent. Shin Lim is also a top-notch performer. The Canadian-American magician won season 13 of America’s Got Talent.