Cadet Cause of Dead: How Did UK Rapper Die?

British rapper Cadet has died. Cadet, born Blaine Cameron Johnson, passed Saturday morning on his way to a performance at Keele University. According to People, his cause of death was a road traffic collision, or car crash. He was 28.

Staffordshire Police reports that Cadet was a passenger in a Toyota Prius taxi at the time of his death, and the taxi promptly collided with a Vauxhall Combo van at around 1:30 a.m. local time near Betley. Cadet was pronounced dead at the scene. The Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate, and authorities are currently asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the accident to contact them.

My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/125pWPMzO1 — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 9, 2019

Cadet’s family confirmed his death on his Instagram page (which is currently set to private). “We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson otherwise known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away,” they wrote. “Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”

Cadet’s cousin Casyo “Krept” Johnson, of the rap duo Krept & Konan, paid tribute to the late rapper on Twitter. Cadet performed with Krept & Konan at the 2015 Wireless Festival and was slated to return to the festival later this year. “My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken,” Krept tweeted out. “Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. I’m so proud of you. My left lung. I’m devastated and broken right now.”

The family of the 28-year-old rapper report that he passed away on his way to a performance in the early hours of this morning. All our thoughts are with those closest to him. pic.twitter.com/skDjnRXsZI — VERSUS (@vsrsus) February 9, 2019

Never knew @Callmecadet personally, but I'm genuinely upset at the news. He was my favourite rapper for such a long time. And he kept growing with his music. He was a superb lyricist, performer, artist and an all round good person. Condolences to his loved ones. RIP Cadet. pic.twitter.com/1AyPVIgvWH — MVRKisMVRK (@MarkisMark) February 9, 2019

Cadet is one underrated UK rapper. He's one hell of a story teller. 😭 Rest in Peace

Underrated legend 🙌💔 pic.twitter.com/789xvjwwVu — ♔Maŋtsɛ Kobby♔ ❼ (@CallMeKobby) February 9, 2019

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @CallMeCadet,” added the Twitter account. “He was extremely talented and wonderful to work with. Sending lots of love to his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Cadet.” Check out additional reactions above.

As a rapper, Cadet was best known for his personal storytelling and his discussion of his Muslim faith in his songs. He started out as part of the group Gipset along emcees Krept, Konan and Redz in the late 2000s, but he eventually went solo in 2015 and released two studio albums: 2016’s The Commitment and 2017’s The Commitment 2. His latest single, “Advice,” was released in October.

In a 2016 interview with The Link Up, Cadet talked about what drew him to rap music. “Rapping started off as something to do. It was just about having fun at the beginning,” he said. “It was just something to do, then it turned into a passion and something I ended up being good at. It was never a career kinda thing, just something to do. Just seeing who was the best, seeing who had the hardest bars out of all the mandem. If it wasn’t music, it would’ve been something else.”

He also spoke on how overwhelming it is to connect with listeners. “It feels weird,” he revealed. “Like when people are queuing up n that and I tell my friend to check the line to see if the lines long, and it’s mad long, and I’m thinking, WTF, ‘they’re here for me?’. It’s mad. It’s motivating. It’s overwhelming. Like you said in the beginning, I wasn’t getting no love for it, now I’m getting love, I’m just grateful for every person that listens man.”