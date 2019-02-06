Drew Barrymore Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Drew Barrymore achieved stardom as a child actress with her role in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Since then, she’s starred in countless movies and achieves multiple accolades including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for her turn as Little Edie in Grey Gardens, and a BAFTA nomination. (And let’s be serious—Scream, 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, Poison Ivy, Riding in Cars With Boys, Never Been Kissed—she is accomplished to say the least.)

Now, Barrymore can be seen as a judge on CBS’s The World’s Best which recently debuted after Super Bowl LIII. Here’s everything you need to know about Barrymore’s kids and family.

1. Barrymore Was Born Into an Acting Family That Spans Generations

Born in Culver City, Calif., Barrymore was born to actor John Barrymore and aspiring actress Jaid (born Ildikó Jaid Makó). Barrymore is one of four children, but also has a half-brother, John, who is also an actor. Her parents divorced when she was just nine years old.

She was born into an acting family that goes back generations. All of her paternal great-grandparents and grandparents were actors, including Maurice and Georgie Drew Barrymore, and John Barrymore and Dolores Costello, respectively. Grandfather John had a career that spanned decades and earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her famous lineage doesn’t end there. Drew Barrymore was destined for fame at a very young age. She’s the niece of Diana Barrymore, a grandniece of Lionel Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore, and Helene Costello, and a great-great-granddaughter of Irish-born John and English-born Louisa Lane Drew, all of whom were also actors. She’s also a great-grandniece of Broadway idol John Drew Jr. and silent film actor, writer, and director Sidney Drew. Even her godparents are famous in film: actress Sophia Loren and director Steven Spielberg.

2. Barrymore Has Been Engaged Twice and Married Thrice

When Barrymore was 16, she was engaged to Leland Hayward, the grandson of the legendary Hollywood producer of the same name. The engagement was called off a few months later. From 1992 to 1993, Barrymore was engaged to actor and musician Jamie Walters.

She married her first husband Jeremy Thomas, a Welsh Los Angeles bar owner, in March of 1994, but filed for divorce less than two months later.

In 2000, Barrymore was engaged to MTV host and comedian Tom Green and the couple married a year later. The two starred in Charlie’s Angels together and also Green’s directorial debut Freddy Got Fingered. Green filed for divorce in December of 2001, a proceeding that was finalized in October of the following year.

In early 2011, Barrymore began dating art consultant Will Kopelman, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman. The couple announced their engagement in January 2012 and married that following June. Four years later in 2016, the couple released a statement announcing that they had separated and intended to divorce. By August of 2016, the marriage was over.

3. Barrymore and Kopelman Have Two Children Together

Barrymore and Kopelman have two daughters: Olive Barrymore Kopelman, born in 2012, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, born in 2014.

In an exclusive statement to People, the couple announced their divorce saying, “Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

According to Barrymore, she refuses to let her kids become child actors. “I’m not going to let them be kid actors,” she told People. “That’s so not their journey.”

Drew’s infamous trip to rehab is no secret. At the young age of just 14, she succumbed to the pressures of being a child star and suffered from addiction. That same year she became legally emancipated from her mother.

“It really is a recipe for disaster. But you know what’s exciting? I got my s**t over with at, like, 14—like, midlife crisis, you know, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family, like, got it done—and then got into the cycle of being my own parent, figuring it out,” she said.

4. Barrymore is Currently Single Though Rumor Has It She’s Spending Time With A Famous Ex

In July of last year, Barrymore told ET that she’s currently single and off of dating apps. “It was fun to try though,” Barrymore said.

In September of 2018, E! News reported that Barrymore was spending a lot of time with ex-boyfriend Justin Long. The two met on the set of He’s Just Not That Into You in 2008 and dated on and off until 2010. Following Long’s recent breakup from CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry, the exes have “been talking more.” According to an insider, “They are both single and they are spending time together,” but “that’s all it is for now.”

5. Barrymore’s Relationship With Her Parents Was Complicated Growing Up

While Barrymore never had a significant relationship with her father, the late actor John Barrymore, her parents divorced when she was just 9 years old. After her bumpy beginnings as a child star, it was her mom, Jaid, who put Barrymore in rehab and later a mental institution when she was a teenager due to her drug and alcohol abuse and attempted suicides.

“It’s sad that there’s this weird alchemy about kids doing this line of work that f–ks all of them up, and I’m no different,” she said on Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

“I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend,” she told Macdonald. “She was like, ‘Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely! I don’t want to spend the day with these little f–kers who are just awful.’ Kids are so mean.”

Barrymore still maintains a relationship with her mother, however, and posted the following photo on Mother’s Day in 2017.