Hudson Kroenig, Karl Lagerfeld’s Godson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The legendary fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld, has died at the age of 85, according to BBC. Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, released the following statement upon his death, “We are deeply saddened to learn the news of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing today. His unrivaled contribution to the fashion industry changed the way women dress and perceive fashion. He inspired generations of young designers and will continue to do so.” Lagerfeld was the creative force behind Chanel and walked the runways, often with his godson, Hudson Kroenig.

Get to know more about Kroenig, his relationship with Lagerfeld, and Lagerfeld’s family life in our facts below.

1. Hudson Kroenig Was a Staple at Karl Lagerfeld’s Fashion Shows

Hudson Kroenig started walking the runway for Karl Lagerfeld in 2010, when he was just 2 years old.

According to Fashion Telegraph, in addition to being on the runway, Kroenig has reportedly been photographed for magazines like W Magazine and German Vogue. He also appeared in Lagerfeld’s ‘Little Black Jacket’ exhibition.

2. His Father Is Model Brad Kroenig

Kroenig’s first ever runway debut was actually hand-in-hand with his dad, model Brad Kroenig, who was also walking the catwalk for Lagerfeld. In fact, Kroenig walked the runway several times with his dad. Brad has said that he and Lagerfeld met on a photo shoot for V Man in Biarritz. He also has credited Lagerfeld for his having a successful career in the industry.

So, when his son, Hudson, was born in 2009, he wanted to honor Lagerfeld by making him his son’s godfather.

According to Fashion Telegraph, Brad was a muse for Lagerfeld for many years. In fact, the famed fashion designer dedicated an entire exhibition and book to photographs of him.

3. Karl Lagerfeld Did Not Have Kids

In his life, Lagerfeld never married and he did not have his own children.

The closest thing that Lagerfeld had to a spouse has been his beloved cat, Choupette. In an interview on CNN in 2011, Lagerfeld stated that, “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals … I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat.”

Lagerfeld previously talked about Choupette to Harpers Bazaar and discussed his typical day, revealing, “Lately, I play with my cat, Choupette. The cat always stays home, and when I leave, the maid takes care of her. The cat is like a very refined object; she doesn’t go into the street, and she doesn’t go to other places. She is a spoiled princess.”

4. Kroenig’s Mother Stays Out of the Spotlight

While Kroenig and his father would travel around the world with Lagerfeld and go to lavish parties, Kroenig’s mother, Nicole, opted to stay at home, according to Daily Mail. Nicole, Brad and their son live in New Jersey.

5. Lagerfeld Said That He Treated Brad Kroenig Like a Son

Lagerfeld reportedly had a bit of a posse and these men were called his “boys”. In an interview with The Times, Lagerfeld explained, “I see the boys like family. I have no family at all, so it’s good to have, like, sons, but without the unpleasant problems sons can create.”