Who Is Contestant Jackie Wood on ‘The Titan Games’ Finale?

Tonight is the season 1 finale of Dwayne Johnson’s The Titan Games. The show started with 64 contestants who went head to head in a series of mind and body testing “trials,” but now only 4 men and 4 women remain. In the end, one male and one female competitor will emerge victorious over the rest and be crowned as “Titan.”

One of the finalists competing is Jackie Wood, a swim instructor living in San Antonio, Texas. Before you watch her compete tonight, here’s what you need to know about Wood:

She Started Swimming as a Child

According to Mens Health, Wood started competitive swimming when she was only 6 years old and continued the sport throughout high school. At a major turning point in her life, she decided to change her career path and become a swim coach. Ultimately, her goal is to open her own swim school called “Swim Strong Academy.”

She often shares photos on Instagram with her swim students, and shared in one caption that she employs different tactics to help gain the trust of her younger swimmers, writing: “It is so important to gain their trust first and foremost. Introduce yourself. Get on their level. Make eye contact. Be genuine. Let them know it’s ok. Ask questions. And my favorite— sing songs.”

She Secured Her Spot in the Finale by Winning the Lunar Impact Challenge

Happy #flexfriday && THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART FOR ALL THE LOVE&SUPPORT! Y’all are amazing! ❤️ Got my ticket 🎟 to the FINALE with this win on #lunarimpact

Y’all tune in next Thursday #titangames #bloodsweatrespect PS-who did #flex Friday better? @twlucas13 or me 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ra5uk6cVlR — Jackie Wood (@JackieJAXWood) February 22, 2019

In the semi-finals, Wood earned a spot as one of 4 female finalists by defeating her component in the much-talked-about Lunar Impact challenge. For the challenge, the announcers explained that it “happens 30 feet in the air. First, we’re testing speed and agility as you race up a ladder that’s 3 stories tall. Then, you use your lower body power to drive the sliding wall and push your opponent off the narrow crescent-shaped bridge.”

Johnson told USA Today that the inspiration for this particular challenge was alcohol-induced: “I was probably on my third tequila and looking outside and seeing the moon and thought, ‘What if there was something like this?'”

Her Boyfriend Is Also Dedicated to Fitness

In addition to being a swim coach, Jackie is also a pro strongwoman and a fitness coach, and her Instagram is full of photos and videos of her training. Jackie’s boyfriend, Corey McDonnough, also uses his social media account to share his crossfit journey and fitness competitions. The two share supportive photos with and of one another as a fitness couple, as well as photos of their personal lives together.

When Wood first starting competition on The Titan Games, Corey shared the news with an Instagram post and caption that said “Get you a woman who can do both 🔥😍 #wcw. Excited to watch my love @jackiejaxwood kick some butt on @nbctitangames hosted and created by @therock !!”