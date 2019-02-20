Jeff Probst Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Many reality TV hosts are replaceable. Judges on talent competition shows frequently swap out season to season, while many other series amass three, four, or more hosts throughout their run. But those shows aren’t Survivor and those hosts aren’t Jeff Probst.

Survivor is back tonight celebrating its 38th season with the premiere of Edge of Extinction, a season that could very well go down in the record books as the most twisted installment of the series to date. Showrunner, executive producer, and host Jeff Probst also returns to lead 14 new castaways and four returning players on the adventure of a lifetime.

Probst is the heart and soul of the show and his loyalty to the gig has earned him a net worth of $40 million. How’d Probst build his career up to what it is today? Here are five fast facts you need to know.

1. Probst Always Wanted to Be In the Entertainment Industry

Probst was born in Wichita, Kan. but grew up primarily in Bellevue, Wash. After graduating from Newport High School in 1979, he attended Seattle Pacific University and worked at Boeing Motion Picture/Television studio as a producer and narrator of marketing videos.

His hard work paid off. By 1994 he was hosting an original half-hour show dedicated to answering viewer letters on FX called Backchat, in addition to Sound FX in 1996, a music series featuring Orlando Jones. Probst also hosted the VH1 series Rock & Roll Jeopardy! from 1998 to 2001 and was a correspondent for the syndicated program Access Hollywood.

2. Survivor Was A Smashing Success from the Very Start

Probst struck gold and made himself a household name when he accepted hosting duties of CBS’s island survival competition show Survivor in the summer of 2000.

“I was listening to the radio driving on the 405. I hear a British guy being interviewed say, ‘I’m going to take 16 people and put them on an island, and they have to work together and then every three days they vote somebody out, and at the end, the people come back as the jury and one person gets a million dollars.’ Right then I called my agent said, ‘There’s this new show called Survivor and I’ve got to get in!’,” Probst recalled in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

Probst worked hard to land a meeting with the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, because he believed the show was had something special. By the first season’s finale, the show was viewed by just under 52 million viewers, a number that’s unheard of today for any program that isn’t the Super Bowl.

3. After 12 Seasons, Probst Upped His Responsibilities On the Show

Following the show’s 12th season, Survivor: Panama, Probst’s contract was up and the host considered taking off for other adventures in entertainment TV. When Season 13 kicked off, Probst was not only the host, but also an executive producer, and later, the showrunner. His extended role gave him the freedom to put more of his personality into the series and gave him top say in the show’s creative. Having more control convinced him to stay on for long haul, and today, Probst doesn’t seem to see an end in sight. As Probst told People, “I’ve got a great job that has me doing what I love. I’m looking forward to many more seasons.”

“As Probst’s input and power have increased, so has his emotional investment in the job,” wrote EW’s Dalton Ross last year. You watch Probst on location during filming and you see a guy who is tapped into every single aspect of production and the experience. You see the joy on his face when something goes well. You see the anguish when something doesn’t. While years ago Probst may have had one foot out the door as he considered other career options, he’s now thrown all his chips into the middle of the table.”

4. Probst Has Also Directed Two Movies and Written a Book Series

Jeff Probst Stranded Series Review and Giveaway ad https://t.co/pHVJH4xZ41 pic.twitter.com/uVMfxGFCQI — Ellen Christian (@ellenblogs) May 2, 2016

In 2001, Probst made his directorial debut with Finder’s Fee, a movie that he also wrote the original screenplay to. The movie starred Ryan Reynolds, Erik Palladino, Matthew Lillard, James Earl Jones, and Carly Pope, and told the story about a man who finds a wallet containing a winning lottery ticket worth $6 million.

His second movie, Kiss Me, was released in 2014 and starred Jenna Fischer and Emily Osment. The story revolved around a teenager diagnosed with scoliosis as she navigates her way through her formative years. Steven Weber and John Corbett co-starred.

In between films and seasons of Survivor, Probst worked with Christopher Tebbetts on the Scholastic adventure series called Stranded. The book series was made for middle school kids and follows the story of Vanessa, Buzz, Carter, and Jane as they are left on a deserted island and forced to fend for themselves without any parents. The series has three books in total.

5. Four Primetime Emmy Wins Led to His Own Talk Show

Jeff Probst wins the Emmy for best host of a reality competition program for Survivor — TV Guide (@TVGuide) August 22, 2010

In 2008, Probst won the very first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. He won the same award for three more consecutive years. Riding high on his wins, Probst hosted his own daytime talk show called The Jeff Probst Show. Each hour-long episode centered on a specific topic, while guests and audience members tried to find common ground.

In January of 2013 former Facts of Life star and Survivor: Philippines contestant Lisa Whelchel joined Probst as co-host for several episodes, as did Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown.

Following the talk show’s cancelation after just one season, Probst made appearances on shows like Two and a Half Men, MadTV, How I Met Your Mother, and Family Guy.