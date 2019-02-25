John Legend Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

John Legend is joining the cast of The Voice as a coach for the sixteenth season of the show, and country singer Blake Shelton seems completely unconcerned about Legend as a threat to his team, according to People.

“I don’t know how deadly John is as a coach. I can only tell you that I have absolutely no faith in his ability to win this show,” Shelton, who has won the show six times with his artists, told People. “Not as long as I’m on, you know what I’m saying? I wanna beat him.”

However, Shelton may be underestimating Legend as a competing coach on the show. Legend, who stands at 5 feet, 9 inches, is 40-years-old and has seen plenty of success throughout his years as a musician and actor. Legend is an EGOT-winning artist, meaning he’s taken home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony throughout his career. He is also the only EGOT-winner on the show, although Shelton and fellow coach Adam Levine don’t seem to be phased in the slightest.

“That’s so much better. Are you kidding me? I don’t want a Tony,” Levine added. Shelton also agrees, telling People: “I don’t want to go to one of those shows to get one of those things. The parking’s horrible, the backstage is cramped, you can’t get a drink. It’s much more convenient to just go for Sexiest Man Alive.” Both Levine and Shelton have both been People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in the past.

Legend told People he’s been feeling the heat from the coaches. “I’m very competitive and everybody’s been very competitive with me too. They’re not having any mercy on me just ’cause I’m new,” he says. “Every single one of them only had one block to use, and they all used it on me!”

honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference pic.twitter.com/KgncEGtet0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2019

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 2019 Oscars last night, and Legend’s wife Teigen attracted some attention after hilariously pushing her husband aside to be in the spotlight, which she noted was because, as she put it in a joking caption on Twitter: “Honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference.”

This wasn’t the first time that Teigen’s antics at the Oscars have captivated the internet, according to Time; at the 2017 Academy Awards, she seemed to be dozing off during the awards show, and in 2015, Teigen she was spotted enthusiastically eating a hamburger at the Vanity Fair afterparty while celebrating with Legend, who had just won an Oscar for his song for Selma, “Glory.”

Catch Legend on the sixteenth season of The Voice, premiering Monday, February 25, on NBC. Legend is joining Shelton, Levine and Kelly Clarkson, who are all returning as coaches for this season.

READ NEXT: Who Are the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Hosts?

