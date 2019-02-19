Kjell Rasten, Charo’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Monday, TMZ reported that singer and actress Charo’s husband, Kjell Rasten, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home. The couple was married for decades.

Here’s what you need to know about him.

1. He Died from a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

According to TMZ, Rasten shot himself Monday afternoon around 2pm in his Beverly Hills home.

The outlet goes on to say that Charo was home at the time of the incident, and an unidentified person in the house dialed 911. He was immediately transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was 79 years old.

2. He Had One Child with Charo

Together, Rasten and Charo have one child, Shel, who is the drummer for the heavy metal band Treazen. He appeared with his parents on Celebrity Wife Swap, and supported his mother when she made her way to the Dancing With the Stars stage in 2017.

According to his IMDB, Shel is also an actor. He appeared in Baskets in 2016 as a Farm Boy, and in Sharknado 5: Global Swimming, as Prince. He even acted as Frank in 2014 in the TV series Workaholics. His other TV credits include CSI: MIAMI, Parks and Recreation, and Anger Management.

In 2015, Shel released an EP, Happy Tuesday. The album can be viewed in its entirety on iTunes.

In a “Where Are They Now?” segment on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Shel was asked to discuss what it was like growing up with Charo as a mother. He said, “She’s the best mom I can imagine… She’s- what she is. She’s honest and fierce and very protective… I couldn’t imagine being more fortunate than having this mother here as my mother.”

3. They Were Married for More Than 40 Years

Charo and Rasten were married for over 40 years. They tied the knot on August 11, 1978 in South Lake Tahoe, California. According to a Washington Post article from 1978, their wedding ceremony was extremely small– attended by only 30 people.

During their time together, the couple appeared on a handful of reality television series, including Wife Swap in 2015, when they swapped with Charo’s co-star, Jill Whelan.

According to Daily Entertainment News, Charo and Rasten lived in Hawaii for a number of years. There, she produced and starred in the variety show Tropical Heat.

Although the pair was together for so long, Charo rarely posted about her husband on her social media accounts.

4. He Was Charo’s Second Husband

Rasten was Charo’s second husband. From 1966 to 1978, she was married to Xavier Cugat, a Spanish American musician.

Cugat was much older than Charo when they married. He was 66 and she was just 16.

Heightline writes, “[Charo] told the courts… that her parents made her falsify her age so she could marry Xavier Cugat, her band leader at the time who was 66 years and had already been married to four different women while she was only 16.”

In the words of Me TV, the marriage was more of a “business agreement” than anything else.

5. He Was a Producer in the 70s and 80s

Charo's husband Kjell Rasten has died at 79 from an apparent suicide https://t.co/lYnAVypV4v — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 19, 2019

TMZ reports that Rasten was a producer in the 70s and 80s. After he and Charo tied the knot, he became her manager for several years.

According to his IMDB, Rasten was known for working as a production manager and producer on shows like International Championship of Magic (1985), ABC Late Night (1973) and Robert Young with the Young (1973)..

His most recent production manager credit was ABC Late Night, on the episode “Hi Ho Steverino” in 1974. IMDB lists that Rasten was “an executive in charge of production.”