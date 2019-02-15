Love After Lockup Season 2 Spoilers: Couples Still Together

Love After Lockup fans have been wondering which season two couples are still together, and which couples have went their separate ways. There has been plenty of drama throughout the first few episodes of the season, and that drama has spawned plenty of speculation on who might have broken up so far.

Let’s take a look at some of the season’s couples below:

Clint & Tracie

Following Clint and Tracie’s wedding ceremony, Tracie went back to jail. After Clint went to visit her, police claimed he smelled of marijuana and searched his car, which led to his subsequent arrest for possession. Following his arrest, he posted on Twitter that he broke up with Tracie.

However, rumors claim that the two have made amends and are back on track, although Tracie was trying to sell her wedding ring online (with what appears to be a crack pipe in the background). It is unclear at this time if the couple is still together, but judging by her attempt to sell her wedding ring and Clint’s Twitter post, we don’t believe they are.

Lizzie & Scott

Lizzie and Scott recently experienced some trouble in paradise after Lizzie found pictures of an anonymous woman on Scott’s Instagram story. However, Scott vehemently denies having an affair and claims that the woman was “stocking” (stalking) him after they two went on a few dates in the past.

Lizzie and her daughter had jumped on social media to express their anger, hurt and frustration at Scott’s alleged affair, and although Lizzie wanted to believe him, it looks like she was having trouble doing so. Scott had been in California for weeks with Lizzie left back home in Wisconsin, so rumors were already circulating that the two were on the rocks. Since then, Lizzie has stopped posting pictures of the two of them on her Instagram account, so it doesn’t look like the two are still together.

Caitlin & Matt

According to SoapDirt, Caitlin and Matt are still together, although Matt has had several run-in’s with the law in the past few months, including driving with a suspended license and getting in two separate car accidents with Caitlin’s vehicle.

“A recent police report also indicates that Matt is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle related to one of the accidents,” SoapDirt reports. “While Caitlin always told Love After Lockup viewers she would end the relationship if Matt goes back to prison, it seems she is sticking by her man.”

Marcelino and Brittany

Marcelino and Brittany wed and welcomed their first baby on January 1st, according to SoapDirt. The two are still going strong, and although fans were worried that Marcelino was too controlling for Brittany, she has fiercely defended her husband on social media and often posts pictures of the two of them together, as recently as Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s night with my baby!” she wrote on Instagram, followed with several hashtags, including #healthrealtionships and #teambrittanyandmarcelino.

