Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Rami Malek is up for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars. And if previous awards shows are any indication, Malek will be accompanied to the event by his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, Lucy Boynton, who also happens to be his girlfriend.

How long have the two been together? What do we know about their incredibly private romance? Read on.

1. She Stars Alongside Him in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Like Malek, Lucy Boynton is an actress. Born in New York City and raised in London, she had her on-screen debut with the 2006 British-American film, Miss Potter. In 2007, the performance earned her a nomination for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film– Supporting Young Actress.

That same year, Boynton went on to play Possy Fossil in the BBC film Ballet Shoes. In 2016, she played Raphina in the film Sing Street. She also played the role of Countess Helena Andrenyi in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

In Bohemian Rhapsody, Boynton was cast as Freddie Mercury’s partner, Mary Austin. The performance earned her a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 25th SAG Awards.

In a December interview with Crash Magazine, Boynton was asked what made her want to act in films. She said, “When I was ten there was a new drama teacher at school, Helen Kaye, who was an actress herself, and must have been the first actress I’d met. She was so glamorous and taught us that acting isn’t about pretending to be someone else, but working to really feel like someone else, departing from your own instincts and idiosyncrasies to feel someone else’s. It was a pretty wild and inspiring thing to discover at such a young age. This is one of the few jobs that offers one the opportunity to live a thousand lives as a thousand different people, I don’t know how you could say no to that.”

2. He Thanked Her in an Acceptance Speech in January

In January, while accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek said, “Thank you, Lucy Boynton… You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

As E Online points out, this was Malek’s first public acknowledgment of their romance.

At the LA Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony on January 9, Malek singled Boynton out once again, sharing, “I get a lot of love, I get a lot of takes, but there are people who can get their jobs done in just a few takes, in comparison… Actors like Lucy Boynton, who, when I looked into her eyes, I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t have to act. I don’t have to do a thing.'”

3. They Are 12 Years Apart

At 25, Boynton is 12 years younger than Malek.

In August 2018, Malek and Boynton were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles. The pair was spotted kissing while having lunch.

The two have been sure to keep their relationship under wraps. The only time Boynton hinted at a relationship was in April 2018 when she uploaded a photo of her wisdom tooth to Instagram with the caption, “Lost some wisdom today but the upside is ma boyfriend’s gonna be gettin a jazzy homemade necklace for his bday.”

4. They Were First Reported to Be Dating in April 2018

Last April, US Weekly was the first to announce that the two were an item.

At the time, a source told US Weekly, “They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London… He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

These days, the pair has been spending a lot of time together as they do their press circuit together for Bohemian Rhapsody.

5. Malek Last Dated Mr. Robot Costar Portial Doubleday

Prior to Boynton, Malek dated his Mr. Robot costar, Portia Doubleday. It is believed the couple ended things in 2017. She has since removed many of her photos of Malek from Instagram.

Before that, Malek was linked to Angela Sarafyan, whom he acted with in the 2012 film Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

If one thing is clear, it’s that Malek is very secretive when it comes to his love life. We’ll have to wait for the Oscars to find out if he’ll publicly thank his current girlfriend, Lucy Boynton.