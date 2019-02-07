‘The Masked Singer’ Monster Top 3 Guesses

If you’re a fan of The Masked Singer, you’re not alone. The show has received excellent ratings and continues to draw in millions of viewers each week.

The Masked Singer follows a group of celebrities, each of whom performs a song while clad in an ornate costume that conceals his or her identity. At the end of each song, the judges, a panel consisting of Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, guesses who the masked celebrity is. At the end of each show, one celebrity is eliminated.

Tonight, we will watch the bee, peacock, monster, and raven perform.

The monster has stumped some people so far, while other identities are a little bit more obvious. What are the top three guesses for the monster? Read on.

1. T-Pain

The monster is 5’8″ and says that he has been called a monster by the rest of the world. He adds that he wants to show that he’s “more than puff and fluff”. He’s referenced autotune more than once and hopes to prove that he can really sing.

As many people know, T-Pain took a break from the music biz after being criticized for overusing autotune on his “Oblivion” album. And most people can agree that the monster’s voice sounds strikingly similar to that of T-Pain.

Coincidentally, Good Housekeeping points out that T-Pain is releasing an album very soon. It would be high-time for him to appear on a reality show.

2. Corbin Bleu

One of the theories, proposed by Bustle, is that the Masked Singer is none other than Disney’s Corbin Bleu.

One of the monster’s introductions videos said that he “likes to keep his head in the game,” which is a clear reference to the High School Musical song. We know that Corbin can sing, and we also know that Corbin Bleu is about 5’8″, so that matches up.

3. Cee Lo Green

As a last possibility, it could be Cee-Lo Green under the mask.

In the words of the New York Post, “The “F*** You” singer ticks all the boxes. He was a pop-culture juggernaut who burned bright — then flamed out amid a series of controversies, from an exploding phone to accusations of sexual assault.”

The Twittersphere was also the first to point a finger at Green, saying the voice and build of the monster matched Green.

“I am a monster because that’s what the world labeled me. I was at the top of my game, but the game turned on me. So I retreated into my cave to take a break from the public eye.”