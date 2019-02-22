Are Scott and Lizzie Still Together on Love After Lockup?

Lizze and Scott, stars on WE’s reality show Love After Lockup, experienced some trouble in paradise after a picture of a mystery woman popped up on Scott’s Instagram story earlier this month.

After the photo was posted, Lizzie took to Instagram to express her frustration. “I was really upset that Scott has a picture of another woman on his Instagram story,” she wrote along with a photo of her daily devotional. “I read my daily devotional and it says keep your focus on God don’t worry about this!” She added a string of hash tags that included #putgodfirst, #upset, #sad, #why, #trynottocry, #wetv, #loveafterlockup, and #dailydevotional.

Her daughter Jazmyne also jumped online to defend her mother, calling out Scott for possibly cheating on her mom:

@scottloveafterlockup what the actual f**k, I’m looking at all this bullsh*t about you cheating on my mom with another b*tch. Like who the f**k is she? Was she there for you when you broke down? Was she there to pick you right back up? Everyone has issues even you! I’m not saying my mom doesn’t have any but my mom was there for you just like you were there for her. We’re not talking about money we are talking about love and feelings and commitment. You made a promise, you got down on one f**king knee and asked her to marry you. Now look at you. F**king sh*t up. I’m disappointed, I thought I could trust you to care for her to love her. She’s calling my ass early in the morning telling me all this sh*t. I’m obviously gonna stick up for her. When you see this Scott get your ass out of bed and give me a call so I can b*tch your ass out some more.

Scott denied that he had an affair however, and claims that the woman was “stocking” (stalking) him after they two went on a few dates in the past, writing: “Sorry honey I’m Being stocked [sic] by Some weirdo. Last month my iPhone stolen I replaced it with an android. I think this idiot’s reading my text messages And She keeps blocking Elizabeth. Is this even possible. Every time I leave the house. She just shows up. This person Is gonna find out real quick what it feels like To be a victum.”He also added in another comment: “Honey I’m pist off right now whoever did this is gonna pay.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsP0bViAbFO/?utm_source=ig_embed

Lizzie and Scott apparently talked more behind the scenes, according to Starcasm, and Lizzie jumped back on social media to express how badly she wanted to believe him, but she just didn’t know how to feel at the time. “Update everybody so Scott went on a couple dates with this girl and “supposably” she is stalking him…. that’s why last night when they were hanging out she used his phone and took pictures of herself I don’t know if that’s true or not but I believe that’s what happened???” she wrote on Instagram, followed by a series of sad, angry and confused emojis.

She also responded to Jazmyne’s post, writing: “omg, Scott was like, “whoever did this is going to pay, so his new g/f grabbed his phone and posted a photo, that’s the only way it can be done!”

The validity of the rumors is still unclear nearly a month after the allegations surfaced. The alleged affair came just a few days after WE announced that they were extending the second season from 14 episodes to 24, so many fans are left wondering if this might just be some publicity stunt to extend their story line. Scott had also been in California for weeks with Lizzie left back home in Wisconsin when news of the affair broke, so rumors were already circulating that the two were on the rocks. Since then, Lizzie had stopped posting pictures of the two of them on her Instagram account for some time, so it didn’t look that the two were still together.

However, Lizzie recently posted a picture of Scott, who appears to be holding her camera and taking a selfie, with the caption: “My Bae just sent me a new photo #loveafterlockup #wetv #mybf#misshim.” Fans even started questioning Lizzie in the comments of the photo about whether or not the two were back together, since she hadn’t been posting any pictures of him for weeks and the two hadn’t been seen together is so long.

It also appears Scott had his teeth fixed, which was a constant topic among Love After Lockup fans. He flashed his new look on Instagram, to the amazement of many of his followers, who feel his new smile combined with his scruffy half-beard suits him.

Some fans believe he got his teeth fixed to try to “win Lizzie back,” according to SoapDirt, especially considering a recent Instagram story he posted, claiming he got Lizzie a dog. In addition, he begged her to unblock his phone number so he can call her, so it looks like the two have reconciled whatever it was that was tearing them apart.

What do you think? Do you think Scott and Lizzie split up for a while, and that they are back together, or do you think they just took a break from posting pictures on social media? Do you think Scott actually cheated on Lizzie and was seeing another woman? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode.

