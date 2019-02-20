Who Is Performing Tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals?

Tonight are the semi-finals of Fox’s hit singing competition The Masked Singer. On its eighth week of performances, the show is down to its final 5 masked celebrities; at the end of the night, two more will be unmasked.

The description for tonight’s episode, entitled “Semi Finals: Double Unmasking,” reads “Two celebrities are unmasked, leaving only the top three singers; Kenan Thompson guest judges.” The five remaining singing characters are the Rabbit, the Monster, the Bee, the Lion, and the Peacock, and each of these contestants can be considered a “fan favorite” throughout the season so whoever gets eliminated at this point in the show will be disappointing to see go.

Based on the promo video previewing the episode 8 semi finals, we know that the Monster sings “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, but they didn’t reveal any other performance choices. The video teases that the episode will be an “emotional rollercoaster,” and that both the audience and judges were shocked when the identities of two of the celebrity performers were revealed. In the YouTube comment section for the video, fans seem to be in agreement that they want to see the Monster, Peacock, and Rabbit in the finals next week (if that wish comes true, the Lion and Bee would be the ones unmasked tonight).

Ahead of the new episode, Fox released new clues online for each of the masked contestants: the Peacock “Has 80 million reasons to love life,” the Lion “Goes the whole 9 yards in everything she does,” the Monster “Loves a good life,” the Rabbit “started as a wolf and still breaks hearts,” and the Bee’s clue is “Who knew bees and flamingos cohabitate.” We’re almost to the end of the competition, so Fox did not release a clue video this week.

So far, Terry Bradshaw was revealed to be the Deer, Antonio Brown was the Hippo, Margaret Cho was the Poodle, Tommy Chong was the Pineapple, Ricki Lake was the Raven, and Tori Spelling was behind the Unicorn. Fans of the show think they have the identities of the remaining celebrities figured out: Donny Osmond has been the top guess for the Peacock since the start of the season, and many believe T-Pain is the man behind the Monster costume. Joey Fatone and Donnie Wahlberg are popular guesses for the Rabbit, as are Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle for the Bee. After comparing Rumer Willis’s singing performance’s online to the Lion’s performances on the show, her voice sounds quite similar to that of the Lion (although some still believe a Kardashian-Jenner sister could be behind the expensive-looking mask).

Joining Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger on the judging panel tonight is Keenan Thompson. Thompson is a current cast member on Saturday Night Live, so he is sure to bring humor to the episode with his comments and guesses for each performance. Nick Cannon has been the show’s on-stage host all season.

Tune in to The Masked Singer on Fox, Wednesday nights at 9/8c.